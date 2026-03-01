WIEN Calls for Structural Reform to Unlock Women’s Full Participation in Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry

,AS it Strengthens Partnership with Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on Clean Energy

.Commends NEXIM’s Women in Oil & Gas Fund, Calls for Expanded Contract Access to Improve Utilization

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has called for urgent structural reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to remove systemic barriers limiting women’s participation across workforce, leadership, and enterprise ownership.

During a policy engagement with the Senior Special Adviser (SA) to the President, WIEN presented sector data highlighting persistent gaps:

Women account for 18.2% of Nigeria’s energy workforce and 25.6% of leadership roles.

Despite over 35,000 companies active on the JQS platform, less than 2% are women-owned.

Women represent only 17% of current STEM enrolments, signaling a constrained future technical pipeline.

The Network noted that a US$40 million Women in Energy Fund, supported through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), remains underutilized — not due to lack of capable women-owned businesses, but due to limited access to bankable contract opportunities.

WIEN explained that the current procurement structure effectively requires companies to demonstrate asset ownership and technical capacity before accessing contracts — creating a circular constraint for emerging firms:

No asset → No contract → No financing → No asset.

“This is not a social issue. It is a structural and strategic issue,” the Network emphasized. “Nigeria cannot achieve its energy security objectives while half of its population remains underutilized.”

WIEN also highlighted the need for stronger representation of women at board level, noting that governance diversity improves capital allocation, risk oversight, and long-term sector resilience.

In addition, the Network stressed the urgency of strengthening the STEM pipeline for young women through targeted internships, mentorship programs, and industry-backed exposure initiatives.

The Senior Special Adviser acknowledged the challenges presented and expressed commitment to promoting policies that ensure women are not structurally locked out of economic opportunities in the oil and gas industry before they are given a fair opportunity to grow.

WIEN reaffirmed that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Nigeria’s energy sector is not tokenism or entitlement, but a strategic imperative tied to capital formation, competitiveness, and long-term energy security.

.As it Strengthens Partnership with Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on Clean Energy

In another development, The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s economic participation and clean energy access following a strategic engagement with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

During the visit, WIEN commended the Honourable Minister for her leadership in repositioning Nigerian women as integral contributors to national development and economic prosperity. The Network emphasized that Nigeria cannot achieve its energy security and economic growth objectives while half of its population remains underutilized.

Clean Energy & Grassroots LPG Penetration

The Honourable Minister highlighted the Ministry’s grassroots LPG penetration initiative, aimed at transitioning more women across Nigeria to cleaner cooking fuels and sustainable energy solutions.

WIEN welcomed the initiative and pledged industry support to expand awareness, mobilize stakeholders, and strengthen access pathways for women, particularly in underserved communities. The Network noted that clean cooking solutions are both a public health priority and a critical economic empowerment tool.

2026: Year of the Family and Social Development

WIEN also commended the Honourable Minister for her instrumental role in ensuring that Bola Ahmed Tinubu designates 2026 as the Year of the Family and Social Development.

The Network acknowledged the strategic importance of strengthening families as the foundation of national productivity, social stability, and economic transformation. Empowered households, WIEN noted, translate into stronger communities and a more resilient national economy.

WIEN expressed full support and strategic alignment with the Ministry in advancing the 2026 agenda.

Social Impact Fund for Women Entrepreneurs

In response to WIEN’s advocacy on designated funding for women-owned businesses, the Honourable Minister disclosed that the Federal Government is working on a Social Impact Fund designed to improve access to finance for women and female entrepreneurs.

The Fund is structured as a revolving financing model aimed at building sustainable capacity rather than providing short-term relief. It is intended to support women in scaling their businesses, acquiring assets, and becoming stronger contributors to national development and family stability.

WIEN welcomed the initiative and reiterated its readiness to collaborate on awareness, industry alignment, and structured implementation.

35% Inclusion & Economic Participation

The Honourable Minister reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to advancing women’s inclusion across governance and economic activity, including advocacy for at least 35% participation in public appointments and contracting opportunities.

WIEN emphasized that inclusion must translate into measurable economic participation, access to capital, leadership representation, and business growth.

The engagement reaffirmed a shared commitment between WIEN and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure that women are not only recognized as beneficiaries of development, but as architects of economic transformation.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Nigeria’s energy and economic landscape is not a symbolic agenda — it is a strategic national imperative tied to competitiveness, capital formation, and long-term prosperity.

.Commends NEXIM’s Women in Oil & Gas Fund, Calls for Expanded Contract Access to Improve Utilization

Women in Energy Network Commends Nigerian Export-Import Bank for Women in Oil & Gas Fund Performance, Seeks Expanded Contract Access

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) for its continued support of women-owned businesses in the energy sector through the Women in Oil and Gas Intervention Fund.

During a strategic engagement with the Bank, WIEN acknowledged that the NCDMB-backed facility has been one of the agency’s strongest-performing intervention funds, delivering measurable returns and supporting credible women-led enterprises across the energy value chain.

However, the Network noted that overall fund utilization remains below optimal levels — not due to lack of capable women-owned businesses, but due to limited access to bankable contract opportunities.

“With over 80 verified women-owned businesses in our directory, the challenge is not capacity or interest,” WIEN stated. “The primary constraint is access to qualifying contracts that unlock working capital financing.”

The Network explained that many women-led firms face a structural hurdle: financing is available, but contract opportunities that meet lending criteria are limited. Without bankable contracts, businesses are unable to access and deploy the available capital effectively.

WIEN emphasized that expanding procurement visibility and structured contracting pathways for women-owned businesses would significantly improve fund utilization and accelerate capacity growth.

Discussions also explored the potential review of the single obligor limit under the facility to accommodate larger transactions and enable qualified women entrepreneurs to scale operations, acquire equipment, and move progressively toward asset ownership within the sector.

NEXIM reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women-owned enterprises that meet the eligibility requirements and noted that disbursements continue to be made in line with the fund’s operational framework.

WIEN highlighted Loyz Marine Services Limited as a reference point and success story of the Women in Oil and Gas Fund, demonstrating how structured financing can catalyze sustainable indigenous capacity development.

Both institutions agreed on the need for increased advocacy and awareness to ensure more women-owned businesses understand the procedures and accessibility pathways of the fund.

WIEN also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to ensure local content implementation remains growth-focused and capacity-expanding.

“Opportunity drives capacity,” the Network stated. “When structured access to contracts aligns with structured access to capital, indigenous women-owned enterprises can scale responsibly and compete effectively.”

WIEN reaffirmed its full support and collaboration with NEXIM to strengthen access, improve utilization, and expand the participation of women-owned businesses within Nigeria’s energy sector.