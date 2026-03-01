The Hard Truth Why You Are Anointed Yet Still Broke: A call to balance spirituality with practical wisdom

Abuja, Nigeria – A prominent spiritual leader, Bishop Okwudili Eze, has sounded a wake-up call to believers, urging them to rethink their understanding of the anointing and financial prosperity. In a candid message, Bishop Eze emphasizes that being spiritually gifted does not automatically translate into financial success.

“The anointing doesn’t automatically produce wealth,” warns Bishop Eze. “The oil of God upon your life is primarily for breaking yokes and advancing His Kingdom, not for replacing principles of financial growth.”

According to Bishop Eze, many believers mistakenly assume that the presence of the anointing guarantees prosperity, leading to financial struggles despite being powerful in the spirit. He identifies three key reasons why this mindset is flawed:

1. The Anointing Doesn’t Automatically Produce Wealth: Spiritual authority and financial intelligence are two different graces; you need both. The anointing destroys spiritual limitations but does not exempt you from learning discipline, strategy, and stewardship.

2. Kingdom Wealth Requires Both Spirituality and Strategy: Prayer can release ideas, but ideas only prosper through diligence and execution. Believers must balance spiritual practices with practical implementation.

3. We’ve Over-Spiritualized Money in the Church: Faith must be paired with action. Prayer should be backed by planning, and sowing must align with productivity.

Bishop Eze stresses that poverty is not a mark of humility or spiritual maturity, citing Deuteronomy 8:18, which says, “And you shall remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth, that He may establish His covenant.”

“Wealth is a covenant provision because God’s plans require resources,” says Bishop Eze. “Poverty limits your impact, silences your influence, and restricts your capacity to bless others.”

The bishop’s message is a call to action for believers to combine divine favor with wise action, balancing spirituality with practical wisdom.

For more information about Bishop Okwudili Eze and the book Dynamics Of Kingdom Wealth, contact-

Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja

Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com

Phone number:

+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Dynamics Of Kingdom Wealth By Prophet Okwudili Eze, Bishop of Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja.*

