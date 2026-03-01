Soludo Hosts City Boy Movement South East Team in Awka

March 1, 2026
by Editor011

 

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday received members of the South East Team of the City Boy Movement during a courtesy visit at the Light House, Government House, Awka.

The delegation, led by the South East Coordinator, Chief Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana said the visit was aimed at formally introducing the movement to the governor and outlining its objectives. According to the team, the City Boy Movement is committed to supporting development initiatives in the state and mobilizing grassroots support ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during the meeting, Chief Iyiegbu emphasized the group’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to advance progress in Anambra and contribute meaningfully to the political process in the region.

Governor Soludo welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the visit. In a symbolic gesture, the governor adorned the City Boy Movement cap, commending the group’s enthusiasm and engagement. He stressed the need for collective efforts and unity of purpose in driving development and achieving electoral success in 2027.

Other members of the delegation included HE Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, PhD; Ichie Abig Nwankwo; Mr. Lucky; Sir Nonso Ozoemena; and other zonal executives of the movement.

