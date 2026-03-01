March 1, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

PDP adopts digital membership registration, as APC completes its own process

by Peter Anayo02

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally commenced its digital membership registration drive across the country, more than a month after the All Progressives Congress (APC) began a similar exercise.

The PDP’s National Working Committee approved the commencement of the digital membership registration to start on Monday, March 2, 2026, and will last for three weeks.

The exercise is in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026, which requires all political parties to submit the digital register of their members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as soon as possible.

While the PDP is just starting this process, the APC has already concluded its own digital membership registration exercise earlier, showcasing its proactive approach to embracing technology in party management.

The PDP’s digital membership registration will hold every day, except on Sundays, at all Ward, Chapter, and State offices of the Party, with special cases to be handled at the National Secretariat, according to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien in Abuja.

He explained that a special committee headed by the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Daka Shan, has been set up to oversee the exercise and handle any complaints that may arise.

The PDP has urged members and the general public to visit the nearest PDP office within their ward to register, emphasizing the importance of complying with the Electoral Act 2026.

Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, stated that the exercise is aimed at compiling a digital membership register, which will be submitted to INEC.

The APC, on the other hand, has already concluded its digital membership registration exercise, demonstrating its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance party management and electoral success.

The PDP’s late start in digital membership registration has raised questions about the party’s preparedness for future electoral contests, especially given the APC’s head start in this area.

The PDP’s decision to commence digital membership registration was however seen as a welcome development, but it remains to be seen whether the party can catch up with the APC’s lead in this area.

 

