Ohanaeze Celebrates Mrs Azuka Mbata: A pillar of strength , devotion to Igbo cause

Today, the Igbo nation joyfully celebrates the birthday of Mrs. AzuKa Mbata, the beloved amiable wife of Senator Azuta Mbata, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

On this special occasion, Ndigbo across the globe salute a woman whose strength, steadfast loyalty and sacrificial support have become pillars in the continued pursuit of the Igbo cause.

Mrs. Mbata has demonstrated unquestionable commitment, not only by standing firmly beside her husband, but by wholeheartedly embracing the responsibilities and sacrifices that come with the noble struggle for the unity, progress and dignity of Ndigbo.

Her calm disposition, undoubted steady encouragement, strong character and dignified composure have significantly strengthened the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at this critical time in our history.

In the words of the Deputy President General, Prince Okey Nwadinobi: “Mrs. Azuka Mbata represents the unseen strength behind purposeful leadership. Her devotion to her husband’s mission and her sincere belief in the Igbo cause reflect rare courage and patriotism. Ndigbo are proud of her sacrifices and are inspired by her example.”

Indeed just like her husband, the life of this unsung heroine embodies service without noise, sacrifice without complaint, and commitment without hesitation.

As we mark this memorable day, we thank her profoundly for all she has been doing for the Igbo nation. Ndigbo all over the world deeply appreciate her steadfast support and fervently pray for her continued good health, divine wisdom and abundant blessings.

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Azuka Mbata! Happy Birthday the First Lady of Igbo nation! Happy Birthday true daughter of Igbo land, role model to Igbo women and a beacon of strength to our people!

Signed

Dr. Ezechi Chukwu

National Publicity Secretary

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

