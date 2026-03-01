Nigeria’s internet space: clout-chasing, noise and the need for balance

BY- EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

The advent of the internet and multimedia devices has revolutionized human life, provided unprecedented access to information, promoted e-commerce, aided remote learning and work, and supported entertainment.

It’s introduction actually created new possibilities for personal and professional growth. However, I sincerely believe that Nigeria’s internet space is cluttered with a lot of noise and some unnecessary content.

The emerging content trends include the abuse of platforms, the promotion of sexual acts, infodemics, virtue shaming, and the undermining of our cultural values as Africans. A few days ago, popular Nigerian social commentator Abisoye Olukoya Michael, known as Oyemykke, took to the internet to lament the level of vox pop (interviews) with degenerates, promoting prostitution, while virtue shaming people who practice originality.

Another incident is the online feud between popular Nigerian activist Vincent Martin Otse and Michelle Mukoro, popularly known as ‘King Mitchy’. I am not trying to point out who was right or wrong. The feud led to unnecessary accusations over NGO funds, personal attacks, and call outs of some popular figures. This also led to false rumours of taking harmful substances, leading to their death. It further spread as an online challenge.

I believe that social media platforms’ monetization is actually one of the reasons why many creators prioritize views and engagements over quality or values. When likes and clicks translate directly into cash, a lot of creators will eventually try to push boundaries to produce content without considering the outcome.

Countries like Singapore and South Korea regulate their internet spaces not only for national security reasons but also to control and reduce infodemics, preserve cultural values, and shape constructive public discourse. In Nigeria, what we truly need is balanced regulation that does not infringe on citizens’ rights to freedom of expression or access to important and useful information. We all know what constitutes wrongdoing and clout chasing.

The above concern extends beyond adults to children, who may not yet understand that not everything online is factual, appropriate, or reliable, nor be able to filter content effectively before consuming it. As we advocate for a healthier and more positive internet space one that curbs its excesses while harnessing its benefits I urge the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and other relevant government agencies responsible for the internet and digital content to collaborate closely with social media platforms to create a healthier social space.

To support the above vision, NITDA’s strategic goals provide a strong foundation, and I quote as it is written on their website: “Our strategic priorities are centered around: Fostering digital literacy and cultivating talents; Building a robust technology research ecosystem; Strengthening policy implementation and legal framework; Promoting inclusive access to digital infrastructure and services; Strengthening cyber security and enhancing digital trust; Nurturing an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem; Forging strategic partnerships and collaboration; Cultivating a vibrant organisational culture and an agile workforce in NITDA. We invite the ecosystem to join us through collaborations and partnerships in achieving these priorities and improving the digital economy.”

In conclusion, I believe that through balanced regulation, widespread education/sensitization, and innovative approaches, Nigeria can foster a clean digital environment that empowers citizens, preserves our core values, and unlocks the true potential for all, both young and old.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a journalist, who writes in from Lagos.