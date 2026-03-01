How Remi Tinubu returned to Warri Kingdom as “Utukpa Oritse”

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

In a poignant display of cultural reverence and royal pageantry, the Warri Kingdom rolled out the crimson carpet on Thursday for one of its own. Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, returned to her maternal roots in Delta State, not merely as the wife of the President, but as a daughter of the soil, culminating in her formal investiture as the Utukpa Oritse (Child of God) of Warri Kingdom.

The ancient city of Warri stood still as Senator Tinubu arrived at the Aghofen (Olu’s Palace) to a tumultuous welcome from a sea of Itsekiri faithful who had thronged the palace grounds since the crack of dawn. The atmosphere was electric with solidarity chants and the vibrant colours of traditional attire, setting the stage for what would be a historic convergence of the throne and the Federal Government.

Leading the pack of dignitaries to receive the First Lady was Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who, alongside his wife, Deaconess Tobore, accompanied her from the Osubi Airport to the palace. Also, several royal fathers including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and

Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, glamorously graced the occasion.

In his address, Governor Oborevwori painted a portrait of a First Lady whose compassion transcends political lines.

“Nigerians are blessed to have a humble and compassionate First Lady who genuinely cares for the poor and vulnerable in our communities,” Governor Oborevwori asserted. He lauded her distinguished tenure in the Senate, noting that she “consistently stood tall in the Red Chambers,” investing her energy in policies that uplifted the masses.

The Governor highlighted that Thursday’s visit marked Senator Tinubu’s third official trip to Delta State in two years, underscoring her commitment to the region. He recalled her previous engagements, the launch of the Renewed Hope Initiative in Asaba and the Free to Shine programme in March 2025, as testaments to her dedication to healthcare and women’s empowerment.

Oborevwori particularly commended the First Lady’s profound respect for traditional institutions, recalling a previous instance where she went out of her way to honour royal fathers. “That singular act of love and respect made a lot of things easier for me as governor. Even when we were in the opposition, she showed us love,” he recounted.

In a moment that has since captivated the nation and gone viral across social media, Senator Tinubu addressed the gathering in flawless, fluent Itsekiri. Switching effortlessly to her maternal dialect, she thanked the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, for the honour bestowed upon her, reminding all present that her Itsekiri heritage remains the bedrock of her values and public life.

Reflecting on the spiritual timing of the visit, the First Lady drew attention to the coinciding Christian Lenten season and Muslim fasting period, describing it as a divine signal for unity. Quoting Psalm 133, she urged Nigerians to embrace togetherness, rising above the fault lines of ethnicity and religion to forge a stronger nation.

True to her ethos of service, Senator Tinubu announced a N50 million empowerment package through her Renewed Hope Initiative, targeted at 1,000 women petty traders within the kingdom. She also pledged further support for young men in the area, to be executed in collaboration with the Delta State Government.

For the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, the visit was a moment of divine alignment. Describing the day as symbolic of a new season of unity and healing for the Niger Delta, the monarch praised the First Lady’s humility and grace. He noted that the chieftaincy title, Utukpa Oritse, conferred upon her, was a reflection of God’s unique plan and her unwavering support for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a gesture of royal confidence, he presented sealed requests on behalf of his people, assuring her of the kingdom’s unwavering prayers and support.

The occasion was graced by a constellation of political heavyweights, including former Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie.

In a statement released shortly after the ceremony, the palace expressed profound gratitude to all who attended. Special appreciation was extended to the Olobe community, who dutifully observed their sacred Ghigho Aghofen watch while honouring the occasion with their unique flair.

Adding his voice to the chorus of congratulations, the Ogidinagba of Warri Kingdom, Chief John Okpeyor Daje, described the First Lady as “a true mother figure and a shining example of sincere love and patriotism.” He hinted that the recognition would usher in unprecedented progress, not just for the Itsekiri, but for Urhobos, Ijaws, Igbos, Yorubas, and all residents of Delta State. He admonished Deltans to unite and maintain peace to attract accelerated development.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Warri South, Omamuli Rewane, also applauded Senator Tinubu’s call for unity, describing it as the hallmark of true leadership. She pledged the commitment of local party leaders to ensure a resounding victory for President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

As the sun set on the Warri Kingdom, what remained was the image of a daughter returning home in glory, draped in the fabric of tradition, and crowned with the blessings of a people who see in her a beacon of hope. Governor Oborevwori perhaps captured the sentiment best when he described the day as a testament to the “organic and unwavering support” of the people for leadership anchored in service and compassion.