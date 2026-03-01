How FG is accelerating Nigeria’s gas development to deliver prosperity to millions of Nigerians

Ugo amadi examines how Nigeria’s gas development is gaining momentum, with the government aiming to accelerate progress and bring prosperity to millions

As the Nigeria makes move to ensure energy security in the country and deepen its in -country gas penetration, the Decade of Gas and the Nigerian Government has significantly demonstrated tangible progress in translating the initiative from policy intent into measurable impact, particularly in delivering on the fuel diversification targets it promised Nigerians in 2021.

It is expedient to note that ,the Decade of Gas Program has seen substantial acceleration Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over the past two years having a dedicated Minister of Petroleum Resources ( Gas) – Rt Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo. Remarkable progress has been made by all stakeholders working together towards realizing Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a gas-powered economy by 2030.

For the context, the former President Mohammadu Buhari’s Federal Government unveiled a sweeping declaration, naming 2021–2030 Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas,” with natural gas positioned as the backbone of economic growth, power sector stability, cleaner household energy, and a pathway away from the country’s heavy reliance on petrol and diesel.

Backing this ambition are Nigeria’s vast hydrocarbon endowments—about 209 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven natural gas reserves, an estimated 600 tcf of unproven gas resources, and roughly 37 billion barrels of proven crude oil, this however reinforced the narrative of Nigeria as a gas-rich nation.

Yet, despite this abundance, the promise of gas-driven energy security remains largely unrealised, leaving the paradox of a country with Africa’s largest proven gas reserves still ranked among the world’s most energy-insecure nations.

Globally, Nigeria ranks among the top 10 countries in proven natural gas reserves, while its crude oil endowment places it only within the top 15–20 worldwide, explaining why gas remains the country’s strongest lever of relevance in a decarbonising global energy system.

As a widely accepted transition fuel and a cleaner alternative to coal and oil, natural gas positions Nigeria favourably in the shift toward lower-carbon energy.

However, energy experts and industry stakeholders argue that this advantage is being undermined by the country’s vast but largely under-explored and under-drilled gas potential, alongside the continued flaring of significant volumes of associated gas.

In 2023 alone, Nigeria flared more than 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, equivalent to about 250 billion cubic feet (bcf), a volume sufficient to generate an estimated 2,500–3,000 megawatts of electricity annually, supply millions of households with cooking gas, and support multiple fertiliser and industrial plants, highlighting a missed economic opportunity of enormous scale.

True to its aspiration of delivering the 2030 Decade of Gas agenda, a review of policy directions indicates that,

Between 2021 and May 2023, Nigeria witnessed significant progress in its gas sector, driven by policy establishment and institutional alignment under the Buhari administration’s Decade of Gas initiative. Legal and regulatory frameworks were strengthened to support domestic gas utilisation, particularly in power generation and industrial sectors.

According to independent research, domestic gas allocated to key sectors rose from approximately 1,260 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) in 2021 to about 1,380 mmscfd in 2023, reflecting steady growth in gas availability and utilisation. This increase contributed to a 12 % rise in gas‑to‑power generation between 2021 and 2022, improving grid‑connected electricity supply across the country.

Industrial manufacturers directly benefiting from gas connectivity reported energy cost reductions of up to 35 % compared with diesel alternatives in areas with consistent gas supply. The initiative also delivered visible gains for industrial clusters, where access to gas facilitated more efficient and cost‑effective production processes.

When Tinubu’s Government took over in 2023, the DoG initiative took a structure direction as between May 2023 and 2024, accelerating several measurable facets of the initiative — from boosting production and infrastructure delivery to expanding utilisation through CNG and LPG programmes.

The country during this period recorded reliable gas supply supports generating companies (GenCos) and stabilises electricity output over time, as the Tinubu’s administration settles legacy debts owed to gas suppliers.

The Tinubu administration has marked significant milestones in Nigeria’s gas sector, completing multiple gas processing plants and pipelines to boost domestic supply. Key projects include the Expanded Ashtavinayak Hydrocarbon Ltd (AHL) Gas Processing Plant in Delta, the Assa North‑Ohaji South (ANOH) Gas Processing Plant in Imo, and the ANOH‑to‑OB3 pipeline metering, collectively feeding over 500 MMscf/d of gas into the domestic market.

Further expanding the gas value chain, the administration inaugurated a 3.1 MMscfd CNG plant in Ogun State, a 5.2 MMscfd CNG/Autogas facility in Lagos, and a 300 MMscf/d Gas Gathering Hub in Kwale.

In a landmark policy move, the government also launched the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) in September 2023, designed to accelerate the adoption of CNG across transport and industrial sectors, reducing reliance on petrol and diesel while promoting cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions nationwide.

As of 2025, the Nigerian Government has begun positioning natural gas as the core fuel for domestic energy supply, industrial growth, and export expansion.

National gas production rose from about 6.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in the first quarter of 2025 to approximately 7.5 bcfd by the fourth quarter of the year, while domestic gas supply crossed the 2 bcfd threshold for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

This momentum is supported by more than 50 identified gas utilisation projects across the midstream and downstream segments, which are projected to unlock investments and create over four million jobs by 2030.

Beyond supply-side gains, NAEC checks show a notable surge in compressed natural gas (CNG) adoption, particularly following the launch of the Federal Government’s Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi/Pi-CNG).

From fewer than 11,000 CNG-converted vehicles recorded by 2023—largely driven by early adopters and fragmented conversion efforts—the number expanded sharply, with over 100,000 petrol-powered vehicles converted by mid-2025.

By late 2025 to early 2026, Nigeria had more than 100,000 CNG vehicles on its roads, spanning private cars, trucks, and fleet vehicles.

Data from the Decade of Gas Secretariat further indicate that over 4,600 CNG-powered tricycles have been deployed nationwide, alongside at least 510 buses and a growing number of haulage trucks operating on CNG as of early 2026, reflecting a gradual but measurable shift toward gas-based transportation.

The Decade of Gas Secretariat also acknowledged that the manufacturing sector has yet to fully feel the impact of the initiative, with data from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) showing that the vast majority of factories still depend on diesel-powered generators due to unreliable grid electricity, and that more than 70 per cent of manufacturers rely on diesel for production.

Even so, available data indicate more concerted progress on the household energy front, where policy efforts have focused on shifting Nigerians away from kerosene, charcoal, and firewood toward liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a transition reflected in steadily rising LPG consumption levels.

At the power sector level, the Decade of Gas initiative is designed to stabilise electricity supply through increased reliance on gas-fired power plants, but progress continues to be constrained by Nigeria’s thin, fragmented, and unevenly distributed gas infrastructure.

Existing pipelines are concentrated along a few corridors, leaving large parts of the country underserved.

To address this gap, the Decade of Gas Secretariat disclosed that between July and August this year it reviewed 215 gas utilisation projects drawn from consolidated demand databases provided by key industry stakeholders and individual project sponsors.

These projects collectively point to an aggregate potential gas demand of about 30 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).

Following a more rigorous ranking process, 70 projects—representing roughly 15 bscfd of potential demand—were identified as priority initiatives capable of being developed in the near to medium term to advance the core objectives of the Decade of Gas.

Ramatu Abdullahi, Team Lead, Economic Principles at the Decade of Gas Office, described the Decade of Gas agenda as one with a high probability of success, albeit with significant work still required to fully deliver its objectives.

According to her, Nigeria’s fuel diversification targets are achievable under the Decade of Gas framework because it is structured as a delivery programme rather than a mere policy slogan, translating long-term ambition into practical enablers across the gas value chain.

Abdullahi noted that the initiative has already recorded measurable achievements through collaboration with key stakeholders, including the issuance of Presidential Executive Orders to improve fiscal terms for onshore and shallow-water gas projects, presidential approval for the settlement of gas-to-power arrears, fit-for-purpose local content waivers, and shorter, more efficient contracting cycles.

She added that several Final Investment Decisions have been taken to bring new gas volumes into the domestic market, even as the government continues to monitor the completion of critical infrastructure, with further efforts underway to unlock additional supply projects ahead of 2030.

On infrastructure enablement, Abdullahi disclosed that the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has invested over ₦287 billion in more than 20 critical gas infrastructure projects considered essential for sector expansion.

She also highlighted other milestones, including the identification of priority intervention areas to reduce the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and improve availability, as well as technical support provided for the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative.

She further revealed that the Decade of Gas programme has launched a nationwide drive to scale access to clean cooking through a target of distributing five million LPG cylinders by 2030.

Overall, Abdullahi maintained that the Decade of Gas is well-positioned to deliver Nigeria’s fuel diversification targets, noting that key building blocks—ranging from pricing signals and infrastructure funding to backbone pipeline development and clean-cooking market interventions—are already being put in place.

Mrs. Olubukola Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, has disclosed that within the last 18 months Nigeria has unlocked gas projects valued at more than $8 billion, signaling renewed momentum in the sector under the current administration.

She added that the country is on track to attract an additional $20 billion in gas investments over the next few years as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to work closely with producers to advance and mature their project portfolios.

According to Verheijen, this progress is being driven by wide-ranging fiscal reforms designed to deliver competitive incentives across the gas value chain, alongside targeted interventions such as the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative and multiple tax waivers for clean energy solutions, including CNG, liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric vehicles, and LNG processing and distribution.

She further noted that the advancement of Nigeria LNG’s Train 7 project represents a major boost to future gas availability, not only in terms of construction progress despite operational challenges, but also in securing long-term feedstock supply. This, she said, is evidenced by the recent signing of a 20-year gas supply agreement with six upstream producers.

Expressing optimism about the broader outlook, Verheijen said the government is keen to see more gas utilisation projects—both for export and domestic consumption—progress to completion and deliver tangible economic benefits.

She stressed that every additional molecule of gas produced, each new processing and distribution facility, and the deployment of gas-fired power plants and CNG vehicles collectively mark real progress for Nigerians and an important step forward in the country’s development journey.