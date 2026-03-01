Gov. Kefas move to end UMCN , GMCN long time lingering crises

27.6 C
by Peter Anayo08

 

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

The Taraba State Governor Dr Abgu Kefas in his efforts towards finding lasting solution to the long time lingering crises between the United Methodist Church in Nigeria UMCN and Global Methodist Church in Nigeria GMCN, has constituted a peace, unity and reconciliation committee.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Barrister Timothy Gibon Kataps and issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

The committee, comprising prominent religious leaders and security representatives, is tasked with promoting reconciliation and encouraging a mutually beneficial relationship between the two church bodies.

Members of the committee are, Rev. Isaiah Magaji Jirapiye – Chairman, Bishop Foreman Nedison, Bishop Innocent Solomon, Rev. Aliyuda Iro Moses, and Rev. Andemun R. Musa.

Others are representatives of the Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, while a representative of the State Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Chairman will serve as Member/Secretary.

The long lingering crisis in the two Churches has lead to various forms of physical attacks on members, leading to loss of lives and properties worth millions of Naira, especially in Karim Lamido Local Government Area and series of Court litigations in Jalingo and Abuja.

 

