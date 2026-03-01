Gov Agbu Kefas flags off Boboji water control project to tackle flooding in Jalingo metropolis

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Residents of Jalingo may soon heave a sigh of relief as the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, on Friday the 27th February, 2026 flagged off the Boboji Storm Water Control Construction Project aimed at addressing the persistent flooding in the area.

Flagging off the project, Governor Kefas reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property through people-oriented projects, noting that the intervention would restore hope to residents who have long endured the devastating effects of erosion and flooding.

He further directed the Jalingo Local Government Council to immediately rehabilitate the road linking the affected community to enhance accessibility and complement the drainage project.

In his remarks, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, observed that the Boboji erosion had become a major source of concern to residents of Jalingo and commended the state government for taking decisive action.

On her part, the State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Alishat Barde, highlighted the severity of the drainage problem, describing it as a serious environmental threat to lives and property.

She disclosed that the state government sought the support of the World Bank to execute the project because of its magnitude and urgency.

The Team Leader of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project, Dr. Joy Iganya Agene, described the Boboji storm water control initiative as one of the project’s priority interventions due to its scale and impact.

According to her, the project will not only curb persistent flooding in the flood prone zone but also create employment opportunities for residents during and after construction.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Jalingo Local Government Area, Hon. Nura Dantsoho, and the Galadima Muri, Alhaji Abba Tukur Abba, commended Governor Agbu Kefas for responding promptly to the plight of the people and taking concrete steps to resolve the long standing environmental challenge.

