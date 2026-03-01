FRSC confirms death of four, nine injured as drivers flee scene of auto crash site in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Sector Command has confirmed the death of four persons and injuries to nine others following a fatal road crash involving four vehicles near Agulu Lake along the Nanka–Agulu Road over the weekend.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Bridget Asekhauno who made the confirmation to journalists said that the tragic incident occurred at about 6:18pm on Friday.

She said the crash involved a total of four vehicles, comprising Toyota Hiace bus with registration number HAL676YG, a trailer, a shuttle bus with registration number UKP274YA, and a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

According to the Sector Commander, the drivers of the vehicles fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving behind the victims and wreckage; hence there were no eyewitnesses available at the scene when the FRSC rescue team arrived.

She said, “Preliminary findings by rescue operatives indicated that the crash was caused by excessive speed and loss of control that occurred when one of the vehicles was descending the hilly axis near the Agulu Lake corridor, consequently leading to a violent collision involving three other vehicles.

“A total of 19 persons were involved in the crash, comprising six adult males, ten adult females, and three male children.

Out of this number, nine persons, including two adult males, four adult females, and three male children, sustained varying degrees of injuries, while four adult females lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“Rescue personnel from the Nanka Outpost responded promptly to the emergency, evacuating the injured victims to St. Joseph Hospital, Adazi, where they are currently receiving medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

“The rescue team worked swiftly to clear the obstruction caused by the crash and created an alternative traffic route to ease vehicular movement and prevent further congestion along the busy road corridor.”

Asekhauno expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, while also wishing the injured victims quick and full recovery.

She emphasized the urgent need for motorists to exercise caution, especially when navigating hilly terrains and high-risk corridors.

While warning that speeding and reckless driving remain major causes of fatal crashes on Nigerian roads, the Sector Commander reiterated the Corps’ commitment to protecting lives through sustained enforcement, rescue operations, and public enlightenment.

She further urged drivers to always prioritize safety, maintain proper control of their vehicles, and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, even as she reminded road users that safety is a collective responsibility.

