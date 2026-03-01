FCT council polls:  EFCC electoral fraud arrests, a pointer to 2027 election challenges. 

By Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council polls has come and gone but there are numerous negative and positive fallouts which have emerged from the elections. Some of the fallouts included the arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of 20 persons for suspected electoral fraud especially vote buying and selling. The implications of these fallouts for the 2027 general elections are great and expansive as the aftershocks will linger to be felt for a long time.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made bold headlines by arresting 20 suspects on the spot at various polling units for alleged electoral fraud, including vote buying and selling, across the FCT.

According to the EFCC, Operatives of the Commission, acting on credible information on Saturday, February 21, 2026 tracked and apprehended some party leaders for sundry electoral offences during the just- concluded Federal Capital Territory elections.

The suspects were arrested across the FCT, for offences ranging from vote buying, vote selling and the obstruction of officers. The operation included the siezue of cash to the tune of N17, 218, 700. 00k (Seventeen Million, Two Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira only).

One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000 (Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali Local Government Area.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje and the remaining four in Kwali. A statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head of Publicity said the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general elections, the implications of these arrests are worth examining.

The EFCC’s swoop, which netted the suspects in Kwali, Abaji, Gwagwalada, and Kuje, highlights the pervasive nature of electoral corruption in Nigeria. The staggering sum of N17,218,700 seized from the suspects is a stark reminder of the high level monetization of Nigerian politics. The fact that one suspect alone was found with N13,500,000 (Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in his car parked beside a polling booth is a disturbing indication of the rising scale of vote buying.

These arrests have several implications for the 2027 general elections. Firstly, they demonstrate that anti-corruption agencies are gearing up for a more robust fight against electoral malpractices. Although the EFCC’s actions may serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders, potentially reducing the incidence of vote buying and selling, observers stated that the arrests were one-sided and that only the agents of opposition parties were arrested and that the operatives looked the other way while agents of the ruling party engaged in all sorts of electoral fraud including vote buying, violence, ballot box snatching and harassment of voters and agents of rival parties.

As good as it looks, the EFCC’s efforts alone may not be enough to ensure clean elections in 2027. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must also play a more proactive role in preventing electoral corruption. This includes deploying technology to monitor polling stations, increasing the number of observers, and ensuring that electoral officials are adequately trained to resist inducements.

The arrests also underscores the need for a more robust legal framework to tackle electoral corruption. The current laws may not be sufficient to deter offenders, and there is a need for stiffer penalties for politicians and their supporters who are found guilty of electoral malpractices.

Moreover, the FCT council polls have shown that electoral corruption is not limited to high-stake elections. Local government elections, often seen as a testing ground for politicians, are also susceptible to manipulation. This highlights the need for a culture shift, where Nigerians reject the monetization of politics and demand accountability from their leaders.

The 2027 general elections are still a year away, but the groundwork for a cleaner election is being laid. The EFCC’s actions are a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done. INEC, civil society organizations, and Nigerians must work together to ensure that the country’s electoral process is transparent, accountable, and free from corruption.

As the country moves towards 2027 elections, it is crucial to remember that electoral corruption is a cancer that can undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress. The EFCC’s arrests should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to take the necessary steps to ensure that the country’s electoral process is protected from corruption.

In the coming months, we can expect increased scrutiny of electoral processes, and it is crucial that institutions like INEC and the EFCC are prepared to deliver. The stakes are high, and Nigerians are watching. The 2027 general elections will be a test of Nigeria’s democratic maturity, and it is up to all stakeholders to ensure that the country passes with flying colors.

The EFCC’s actions have sent a clear message: it is that going forward, electoral corruption will not be tolerated. It is now up to Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable and demand clean elections in 2027.

In conclusion, the FCT council polls have provided a glimpse into the challenges that lie ahead for Nigeria’s electoral process. The EFCC’s arrests are a positive step, but more needs to be done to ensure that the 2027 general elections are free, fair, and transparent.

As the country moves forward, it is crucial to remember that the fight against electoral corruption is a collective responsibility, and it requires the active participation of all stakeholders.

The road to 2027 will be long and arduous, but with the right institutions, laws, and mindset, Nigeria can achieve clean elections and strengthen its democratic process. The journey has begun, and it is up to Nigerians to see it through.