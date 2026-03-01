Elder Ezinwa Mbalewe @ 61. A Milestone of Vision, Excellence and Benevolence

Today, we join family, friends, Christian brethren, associates and well wishers across the globe to celebrate Elder Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe as he marks his birthday on 1st March, 2026. We rise with joy and heartfelt gratitude to honour the priceless gift that Ezinwa Mbalewe is to us. We therefore celebrate your large heart, your examplery conduct and your Christ-like spirit. We thank God for giving you to us as a people.

Sixty one years of purpose, resilience, grace and unwavering commitment to excellence deserve more than applause. Your journey so far reflects a life well lived, marked by integrity, kindness, wisdom and meaningful impact. You have touched lives through your words, actions and generosity, earning respect and admiration wherever you go.

At sixty one, you stand as a shining example that age is not merely a count of years but a testimony of growth, experience and enduring relevance.

Elder Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe, Scion of the great Eze R.U Mbalewe Royal family of Umuaghara Uvuru, Aboh-Mbaise LGA, is a 1988 Optometry graduate of the University of Benin. After his youth service, he worked briefly with Niger Optical services Ltd in Nigeria and Cameroon before he established EYE CHECK LTD located in Aba, Abia State.

Elder Ezinwa Mbalewe, visionary CEO of Eye Check Ltd, with over 35 years of experience in touching lives, had early in life embraced Jesus Christ and still remains a firebrand in disseminating the gospel till today . A man of faith, ordained as an elder in Zion outreach ministry Aba. He balances professional brilliance with deep spiritual commitment.

Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe, a respected family man is married to Mrs Chinwe Ezinwa – Mbalewe, an astute Banker who is not flamboyant but exuded character, grace and beauty. With her husband, they both commanded greater respect and adulation. She is also a deaconess in Zion Outreach Ministry Aba. They are blessed with four cerebral children.

Elder Ezinwa Mbalewe, as you celebrate sixty one years today, our prayer for you is that the Almighty will continue to abide with you as you walk with Him, may He imbue you with divine wisdom and grant you His best blessings. We also pray for strength upon strength, good health, unlimited joy and prosperity in all you lay your hands on.

Congratulations and happy birthday, Man of God and the people.

