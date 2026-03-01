Developing Self-Awareness as an Emotional Intelligent Leader: A Foundation for Effective Leadership

March 1, 2026
Worship

by Peter Anayo07

Abuja, Nigeria – Dr. Ifeoma Eze, a renowned expert in emotional intelligence, emphasizes that self-awareness is the cornerstone of emotional intelligence. Without it, leaders risk being reactive, unaware of their impact, and disconnected from their teams ¹.

Self-awareness is not about self-absorption, but rather the conscious observation of one’s internal state, including emotions, motives, values, triggers, and patterns. It’s about seeing yourself clearly, even in challenging situations.

Dr. Eze highlights that emotions are not obstacles to logic, but rather valuable information. Each emotion carries a message:
– Anger might indicate a boundary being crossed or rights being denied.
– Anxiety may signal uncertainty or a need for preparation.
– Joy can highlight alignment with core values.

By recognizing and understanding these emotions, leaders can make informed decisions and lead with greater intention and integrity.

Key Components of Emotional Intelligence

– Self-Awareness: recognizing emotions and their effects
– Self-Regulation: managing emotions and disruptive behavior
– Motivation: strong desire to work and achieve goals
– Empathy: understanding emotions and emotional construct of others
– Social Skills: proficiency in managing relationships and building networks

Developing self-awareness is crucial for effective leadership. By understanding their emotions and values, leaders can lead with authenticity, compassion, and decisiveness ⁴.

For more information about Dr. Ifeoma Eze and the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders. Contact –
Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja
Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com
Phone number:
+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King’s Rubies*

 

