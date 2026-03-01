Delta Poly Oghara dedicates new ultra-modern admin block to Gov Oborevwori

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

In a remarkable demonstration of fiscal responsibility and institutional loyalty, the management of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, has earned glowing praise from the State Ministry of Higher Education for naming its newly constructed ultra-modern administrative building after the institution’s Visitor and Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori.

The Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Nyerovwo Tonukari, showered encomiums on the polytechnic’s Rector, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, during an official visit to the institution aimed at sensitising students about the Federal Government’s Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund).

What made the commendation particularly significant was the revelation that the impressive administrative complex was funded entirely from the polytechnic’s internally generated revenue (IGR)—a feat Professor Tonukari described as a testament to visionary and prudent leadership.

“This institution stands out as a shining example of what judicious resource management can achieve,” Professor Tonukari remarked.

“Naming this magnificent edifice after Governor Oborevwori is a fitting tribute to an administration that places a premium on educational advancement.

It aligns perfectly with the MORE Agenda of this government.”

During the sensitisation drive, the Commissioner engaged with students to assess their response to the Federal Government’s loan scheme and identify any challenges hindering enrolment.

He urged eligible students to immediately visit the NELFund portal and begin their applications.

“Governor Oborevwori’s administration is committed to removing all financial barriers to learning,” Professor Tonukari assured the students.

“This scheme represents a golden opportunity for you to secure your academic future without financial hindrance. Do not let it slip by.”

He further disclosed that the state government takes immense pride in the trajectory of the polytechnic under Professor Ufuophu-Biri’s leadership, describing the institution as “the fastest-growing polytechnic in Nigeria and the most sought-after in Delta State” based on admission applications.

Professor Tonukari specifically applauded the Rector’s prudent management of the institution’s lean IGR resources, noting that such financial discipline is rare in public institutions.

In response, a visibly elated Professor Ufuophu-Biri expressed gratitude to the Commissioner and his team for the visit and the Ministry’s unwavering support.

He acknowledged the Ministry’s critical role in ensuring prompt salary payments, implementing staff promotions, and maintaining seamless communication between the polytechnic and the Governor.

The Rector also used the opportunity to appreciate the Commissioner for personally inaugurating the Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori Administrative Building during the institution’s 2nd Combined Convocation ceremony.

On the student loan scheme, Professor Ufuophu-Biri disclosed that eligible students’ subscription has improved remarkably, thanks to aggressive sensitisation measures implemented by the institution.

These include establishing a standing committee on NELFund for regular student interface, designating a Desk Officer in the Dean of Students’ Affairs office, utilising available platforms to allay students’ fears and misconceptions, encouraging lecturers to dedicate lecture time to educate students on the scheme, and positioning strategic banners across the campus.

The Rector was joined in welcoming the Commissioner by top management staff, including the Deputy Rector, Dr. Samuel Ogbogu; Registrar, Efedi Chukwuemeke; Bursar, Sunday Omokaro JP; Librarian, Dr. Omamamor Obagunor Eyaufe; Director of Academic Planning and NELFund Committee Chairman, Gbolasere Akanmu; Director of ICT, Dr. Sylvester Abolokor; and Director of Protocol and Public Relations, Clinton Onoriode Sagboje MNIM, among others.

