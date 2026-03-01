March 1, 2026
China condemns attack, killing of Iran’s supreme leader

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

 

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the military strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Saturday in Tehran.

 

The attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, said the spokesperson, adding that it tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations.

 

China urges for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large, the spokesperson added.

