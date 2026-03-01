Carnival of honour as Owerri youths storm airport for Ada Imo

It was a homecoming that will linger in public memory for years in Imo State, as youths from across Owerri Zone converged in their hundreds to welcome their illustrious daughter — High Chief (Dr.) Princess Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, fondly known as Ada Imo and Adaure.

The usually calm atmosphere of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport was transformed into a vibrant cultural arena on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as drums rolled, dancers swirled, and banners fluttered in celebration of a woman widely regarded as a global ambassador of compassion.

The celebrated philanthropist was escorted from Abuja by His Excellency Amb. Dr. Yahaya Mohammad Kyabo Fagge, FCIML, USA — Fan Darman Jiwa Wakilin Sarkin Jiwa, FCT Abuja, Emirate Council — under the directive of the Northern Emirates in recognition of her numerous charity services across Northern Nigeria.

The symbolic gesture underscored the cross-regional goodwill she has cultivated through years of humanitarian outreach.

What began as a formal reception quickly evolved into a carnival of pride, unity, and admiration.

Clad in coordinated outfits, chanting solidarity songs and waving placards, young men and women gathered long before her arrival.

The air vibrated with the rhythm of traditional drums as cultural troupes performed energetically, showcasing a rich display of Igbo heritage — a colorful fusion of dance, music, and communal joy.

Media organizations from within and outside the state were on ground, capturing every moment of what observers described as one of the most spontaneous youth-led gatherings witnessed at the airport in recent times.

High Chief Princess Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, a respected philanthropist with far-reaching humanitarian footprints, appeared visibly moved by the overwhelming show of affection.

Known for her unwavering commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities and empowering women and children, her return symbolized more than a routine visit — it became a celebration of identity, excellence, and shared pride.

In passionate remarks delivered at the scene, several youth leaders urged the Ada Imo to consider venturing into the political arena.

According to them, her leadership capacity, global exposure, and humanitarian record position her as a credible voice capable of advancing the interests of Owerri Zone and beyond.

“She has done so much without holding public office. Imagine what she could achieve with a political platform,” one youth coordinator declared to resounding applause.

Despite the mounting appeals, the philanthropist refrained from making any political pronouncement.

She warmly acknowledged the crowd but remained silent on the issue of political ambition — a silence that has since sparked conversations across the zone.

Whether this historic reception signals the beginning of a new chapter in her public journey remains to be seen.

For now, what is undeniable is the depth of admiration and expectation invested in her by the younger generation.

As chants of “Ada Imo! Ada Imo!” echoed through the airport premises, one message stood unmistakably clear:

Owerri has welcomed home not just a daughter, but a living symbol of pride, possibility, and promise.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2