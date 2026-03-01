Aradel Holdings Plc Attains ISO 45001:2018 Certification

Aradel Holdings Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated indigenous energy company, has successfully attained the ISO 45001:2018 certification for its Occupational Health and Safety Management System, reinforcing the Company’s steadfast commitment to operational excellence and workplace safety.

ISO 45001:2018 is an internationally recognised standard that specifies the requirements for an occupational health and safety management system. It provides a structured and robust framework for organisations to proactively identify hazards, manage risks, and continually improve health and safety performance. The standard establishes clear criteria for policy development, objective setting, planning, implementation, operational control, auditing, and management review. Core elements of the ISO 45001:2018 certification include leadership commitment, worker participation, hazard identification and risk assessment, legal and regulatory compliance, emergency preparedness, incident investigation, and continual improvement.

This milestone builds on Aradel’s existing certifications, including the ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems and ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, further strengthening the Company’s integrated approach to sustainability, quality, and safety. Attaining the ISO 45001:2018 certification is another important step in Aradel’s journey of continuous improvement and adherence to international standards.

The ISO 45001:2018 certificate was officially presented to Aradel Holdings Plc on the 19th of February 2026, at its head office in Lagos by CoreQuality CB Ltd. As part of the independent accreditation process, Aradel underwent a comprehensive audit of its occupational health and safety management systems to ensure compliance, close identified gaps, and promote a safe and responsible environment, while strengthening overall employee health and safety performance.

Commenting on the certification, Adegbite Falade, MD/CEO, Aradel Holdings Plc said:

“Aradel is firmly committed to creating a workplace where safety is our top priority, because for us, the first measure of success is safety. Attaining the ISO 45001:2018 certification reflects our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to international standards. At Aradel, workplace health and safety are embedded in our operations, and the robustness of our systems reflects our unwavering commitment to creating sustainable value.”