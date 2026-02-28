Women Affairs Ministry Signs MoU On Electric Motorcycle

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, under the leadership of Honourable Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, fsi, announced a landmark initiative to empower 10,000 Nigerian women and vulnerable populations with electric tricycles (ET) for commercial use.

This effort is, part of the Ministry’s Green Economy Empowerment 774 (GEE774) program, spaning all 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across Nigeria.

On behalf of the Honourable Ministér, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Esuabana Nko Asanye signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sparrow Mobility Limited, represented by Director of Sales Mr. Adeniyi Ologunleko.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Lawan Danbazau.

According to the Minister, this partnership aims to provide women with 3-wheeler (8 seater) electric tricycles, 3-wheeler tricycles with hatch for Rice Mill marking a pivotal step towards gender equality, growth and climate action.

“This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) commitment under the Paris Agreement, propelling the nation closer to its goal of achieving NetZero emissions by 2060. Speaking further, she said by embracing electric mobility, we are not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also fostering a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.

The Minister “we are not just providing transportation; we are opening doors to economic opportunities. This initiative will create green jobs, foster entrepreneurship, and empower women to fully engage in the economy, leading to greater stability and growth in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

She noted that Women are integral to the communities, and their empowerment is a catalyst for positive change, stressing that by equipping them with essential resources, they are being enabled to become dynamic agents of transformation.

In a similar development, On behalf of the Honourable Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim fsi, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Esuabana Nko Asanye signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Clean Sustainable Renewable Solutions Limited (CSR Solutions) to deliver *4 million ECOCA Solar Electric Cookstove units* to households across Nigeria.

The Minister said rhe initiative falls under the Green Economy Empowerment 774 (#GEE774) program, aiming to combat climate change and promote gender equality.

According to her, the ECOCA cookstove will reduce indoor air pollution, which claims around *95,000 lives* annually in Nigeria, mainly affecting women and children.

Speaking further, the Minister said “by easing the burden of traditional cooking methods, we’re giving women more time for education and economic opportunities.

Similarly on environmental impact the Minister said that each unit will offset *4.5 tons of CO2 per year*, contributing to Nigeria’s commitment to achieve Net-Zero by 2060.

“This initiative aligns with our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, addressing critical issues like deforestation and economic stability.

Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized, “As we commit to clean cooking and zero emissions today, we promise a healthier, cleaner, and more equitable future for our women, children, and communities.”