Troops Neutralize Scores of Terrorists, Rescue 251 Hostages, arrest 85 suspects in February —-DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said troops Neutralised scores of Terrorists, rescued 251 and arrested 85 suspects in February operations and dismantled multiple criminal networks across various theatres .

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Friday, February 27, 2026, while briefing journalists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja commending Nigerians for providing credible intelligence that contributed to operational successes and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through designed emergency channels.

He said that in an era marked by dynamic security challenges, troops have continued to demonstrate extraordinary resilience, unwavering commitment and operational successes across diverse fronts.

Major General Onoja explained that throughout the month, the Armed Forces intensified multi-domain operations by leveraging advanced intelligence, inter-agency collaboration and strong community partnerships to dismantle criminal networks. According to him, operations combined kinetic strikes with non-kinetic initiatives such as humanitarian support, infrastructure interventions and dialogue with community leaders in order to build resilience within vulnerable populations.

He assured that all actions undertaken by troops strictly adhered to international humanitarian standards and rules of engagement, with profound respect for human rights in line with global best practices. He added that personnel discipline remains paramount, with continuous investments in training and oversight to uphold professional standards.

In the North-East, troops under the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, sustained intense pressure on Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province and Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad factions. Working in synergy with hybrid forces, the Civilian Joint Task Force and local hunters, ground forces supported by aerial reconnaissance targeted insurgent enclaves in remote and border communities.

Within the period under review, troops neutralised scores of terrorists, arrested eighty-five suspects, facilitated the surrender of forty-six insurgents and their families, and rescued one hundred and four kidnapped victims. Significant quantities of arms, ammunition and equipment were recovered, further weakening terrorist logistics and paving the way for the safe return of displaced persons and gradual revitalisation of local economies.

A major encounter occurred in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, where troops repelled a coordinated terrorist attack involving gun trucks, motorcycles and five drones. The fierce engagement led to the neutralisation of several insurgents and the recovery of weapons and equipment. On February 23, troops also intercepted a Toyota pick-up loaded with vehicle spares and fabrics intended for insurgents, alongside a truck conveying 460 bags of fertiliser in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State. In Gulani Local Government Area of the same state, 42 illegal miners were apprehended, cutting off funding streams for insurgent activities.

Sustained offensives across Abadam, Bama and Damboa in Borno State, as well as Damaturu and Geidam in Yobe State, further degraded terrorist capabilities. A firefight near Sabsawa village on February 21 saw troops apply overwhelming firepower, forcing insurgents to flee in disarray. Precision strikes and night ambushes along infiltration corridors, including routes from the Cameroon axis, disrupted supply chains, while coordinated air-land operations in Limankara, Kukawa and Lamusheri neutralised dozens of fighters and destroyed key camps and logistics hubs.

In the North-West, troops of Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, maintained operational dominance across Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States. Through a combination of ground manoeuvres, air interdiction and real-time intelligence, troops neutralised several terrorists, arrested 36 suspects and rescued 251 hostages.

A notable success occurred on February 21, when troops rescued 21 abducted victims from Gidan Sarkin Bayero village in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The victims, abducted two days earlier, were safely handed over to state authorities. Arms and ammunition intercepted from gunrunners across the theatre significantly reduced ambushes and raids. Agro-security patrols introduced to safeguard farmlands and herders have mitigated conflicts often exploited by criminal groups. Additionally, the donation of 25 Armoured Personnel Carriers by the Zamfara State Government strengthened operational mobility and response capability.

Under Joint Task Force North Central, Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, troops extended clearance operations in Kwara and Niger States, targeting criminal hideouts in forested and border areas. Intelligence-led offensives on February 18 along the Kainji-Kwimo road in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists, rescue of hostages and recovery of arms. Rapid response strategies and collaboration with local communities have curtailed ambushes and improved safety for commerce and travel.

In Plateau State, Operation ENDURING PEACE effectively responded to terrorism, kidnapping and communal tensions. Troops neutralised several criminals, arrested 29 suspects, rescued 22 hostages and recovered weapons. Swift interventions in Babuje and Razat villages of Barkin Ladi, as well as Jol and Dan Tanko communities in Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas, helped quell farmer-herder clashes. Beyond combat operations, youth empowerment initiatives and vocational training programmes in agriculture and conflict resolution were introduced to reduce radicalisation and promote peaceful coexistence.

Operation WHIRL STROKE, covering Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and parts of Kogi States, recorded further breakthroughs against banditry and kidnappings. Troops neutralised terrorists, arrested 49 suspects and rescued 32 hostages. The arrest of a key terrorist in Sarkin Kudu, Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State on February 21 led to the recovery of arms, ammunition and N2.44 million. Another logistics supplier was apprehended in Lokoja, disrupting criminal financing networks. Community dialogues and enhanced market security measures have contributed to improved trade and reduced economic vulnerabilities.

In the South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE intensified anti-oil theft operations, arresting 59 criminals, recovering 144,050 litres of crude oil and 31,601 litres of Automated Gas Oil, and dismantling 32 illegal refining sites. Joint maritime and land operations destroyed processing equipment and safeguarded critical national assets.

In Cross River State, following the arrest of suspected gunrunners in Ugep and Adim on February 21, troops in collaboration with the Department of State Services conducted a raid on February 25, recovering locally fabricated pistols, specialised tools and assorted ammunition. Additional arrests yielded more weapons, including a semi-automatic fabricated pistol, rifle bayonet and rifle barrel. All suspects remain in custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in the South-East, Operation UDO KA intensified actions against dissident elements, including the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network. Across Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, troops arrested 54 suspected terrorists and criminal elements, rescued kidnapped victims and neutralised several fighters during clearance operations on identified logistics hubs. Engagements combined kinetic operations with medical outreaches, community dialogue and conflict resolution initiatives, contributing to a decline in violent incidents and renewed public confidence.

Concluding the briefing, so very ok in Major General Onoja said the achievements of February 2026 underscore the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to national security. He expressed gratitude to citizens for credible intelligence support and urged continued vigilance, particularly as the sacred seasons of Ramadan and Lent commence. He called on Nigerians to remain security conscious, report suspicious activities through the emergency line 193 and collaborate closely with security agencies to ensure peaceful observances.

He reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would sustain operational momentum, consolidate gains and remain resolute in creating a secure environment where citizens can live and thrive in peace.