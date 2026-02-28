Three kidnap suspects arrested, AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in its relentless fight against crime, arresting three suspected kidnappers and recovering an AK-47 rifle with 25 rounds of live ammunition in a series of intelligence-led operations.

The suspects – Usman Ayuba, 22, of Iyede Community; Ibrahim Abubakar, 22, from Akwa Ibom State; and Haruna Dahiru, also known as Bodere, 23, also of Iyede Community – were initially handed over to the command by the Area Commander, Ughelli. Operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) subjected them to thorough interrogation, which yielded useful intelligence leading to further recoveries.

On 26 February 2026 at about 8.10pm, the suspects led operatives to a bush along the Iyede axis where a magazine loaded with 25 rounds of live ammunition was recovered. The following day, 27 February 2026 at about 3.45pm, the suspects again guided the team to their hideout within the same area, where one AK-47 rifle was recovered.

The three suspects have been linked to a specific kidnap incident. They were identified by a female victim who was abducted on 4 February 2026 at Olu Avenue, Ughelli, and released three days later after a ransom of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) was paid. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

In a separate operation, operatives of the Dragon Patrol Team deployed along the Abraka–Oghara axis intercepted one Shuabu Adams, aged 55, during a routine stop-and-search duty near Western Delta University in the early hours of 27 February 2026 at about 5.00 am.

A thorough search led to the recovery of a locally made cut-to-size gun concealed inside a pullover bag and loaded with two live cartridges. The suspect was promptly arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, commended the gallantry, discipline and professionalism of the operatives involved in these operations.

He reiterated that Delta State will not serve as a safe haven for kidnappers, gun runners or drug traffickers.

The command urged residents to continue providing credible and timely information, as community partnership remains a critical pillar in the collective fight against crime.

SP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Asaba.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2