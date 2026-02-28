Tackle False Information, Verify Before You Amplify – Information Minister Tasks Youth

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has warned that false information poses a serious moral and national challenge, urging Nigerian youth and other citizens to verify information before sharing it.

Speaking at the 20th Joint Ramadan Lecture organised by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), and Voice of Nigeria (VON) in Kaduna, the Minister cautioned that the misuse of digital platforms can deepen division and undermine national unity if not guided by responsibility and truth.

According to the statement signed by the Special Assistant ( Media ) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister emphasised that while digital technology presents major opportunities, it also comes with moral tests that require discipline and accountability, adding that verification has become a compelling civic and moral responsibility.

The Minister also highlighted scores of youth empowerment programmes under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that leverage technology as a pathway to economic opportunity. He listed initiatives such as the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), and the establishment of Africa’s first Media and Information Literacy Institute. According to him,

“Media literacy is the vaccine against misinformation,” adding that these efforts are designed to equip young Nigerians with the skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.

The Minister noted that Nigeria’s youthful population remains one of its greatest strengths, but warned that the country’s future depends on how well young people are guided and supported.

“A nation that fails its youth has no future. We are systematically investing in an ecosystem where digital technology becomes a ladder of opportunity,” he stated.

He urged young Nigerians to use digital platforms for constructive purposes, including education, innovation, and national development. “Verify before you amplify. Pause. Interrogate the source,” the Minister said, adding that digital tools must be used to promote unity, knowledge, and progress rather than division.

In addition, the Minister underscored Nigeria’s designation by UNESCO as host of Africa’s first Media and Information Literacy Institute, describing it as a strategic milestone that will equip citizens with critical thinking skills necessary to withstand digital manipulation and information disorder.

While reaffirming government commitment, Idris emphasised that safeguarding the nation’s moral and informational space cannot be left to the government alone. He called on parents, educators, religious leaders, media practitioners, and young people themselves to embrace collective responsibility in building a digitally empowered yet morally grounded society.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to recognise that faith and patriotism are complementary, stressing that responsible citizenship and spiritual consciousness must guide engagement in the digital space.

The 20th Annual Ramadan Lecture was attended by the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Dr. Uba Sani (represented); the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi; the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha,fnim; the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR; the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar; the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos; the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama; as well as Professor Umar A. Pate and other distinguished guests.