NAWOJ Honours IMAAN With A Special Recognition As Trailblazer In Women Political Representation

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development has been conferred with a special recognition as ‘Trailblazer in women political representation by the National Association of Nigerian Women Journalists, NAWOJ.

The Vice President, Zone D, of the National Association of Nigerian Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Chizoba Ogbecha, and her delegation paid a courtesy visit and presented the award to the Minister in her office in Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister commended the NAWOJ leadership for acknowledging her efforts and for considering her fit for the recognition.

The Minister called on the Nigerian women journalists (NAWOJ) to amplify the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as she described the President’s Declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Family and Social Development” as a historical milestone for women and families in Nigeria.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Head, Information, Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Lawan Danbazau.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu’s declaration signals a deliberate commitment to dismantle systemic barriers confronting women and families across the country.

“Just two weeks ago, Mr. President declared this year as the Year of Family and Social Development. It means he is willing to prioritize the women’s agenda and ensure that women key into it completely,” she stated.

She explained that this bold declaration gave birth to the “Nigeria of Our Dreams” vision and the Renewed Hope Social Interventions 774 initiative, which she described as life-changing opportunities targeted at grassroots communities.

The Minister noted on as sad note the poor reportage of recent declaration of 2026 as year of the Family by the media.

“When Mr. President announced that this is the Year of the Family, none of you wrote to even thank him. For the first time, a President is speaking about family issues at the national level. That is where we begin to build strong families and a stronger nation.”

She declared. That

the event reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with women journalists as strategic partners in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda, promoting family values, and safeguarding the rights and dignity of women and girls across Nigeria.

Earlier,the Vice President, NAWOJ Zone D Mrs. Chizoba Ogbecha, said the Zone D of the Association—comprising North Central states including Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory—was proud of the Minister’s leadership, noting that she hails from Nasarawa State.

“On behalf of the women journalists, we apologize for any development that may have presented the media in a bad light. Every girl-child has the right to life, education, and protection, as the Honourable Minister has consistently emphasized,” she said.

She commended the Minister for stepping in to halt speculation surrounding a sensitive case currently under investigation.

“We are glad about the role you have played because you put a stop to a lot of speculations. Going forward, we have agreed to properly investigate the matter.

She expressed confidence in the Minister’s capacity to protect vulnerable women and girls.

Highlighting the significance of the Minister’s leadership, Ogbecha noted:

“Since I started journalism, I have not seen a Minister so warmly welcomed. At a time when women’s representation faced challenges, your emergence marked a change in the right direction. For us at NAWOJ, we will support you in every way we can.”

Ogbecha explained that during NAWOJ’s Independence Celebration in Lafia, the Association resolved not to present the award by proxy but to personally honour the Minister.

“We are here to present to you a special recognition as ‘Trailblazer in Women Political Representation.’ On behalf of the National Association of Nigerian Women Journalists.she concluded.