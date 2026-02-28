Mainpower explains why Enugu experiences drop in power supply

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) says drop in power supply across network in Enugu State is caused by inadequate gas supply to thermal generating stations.

The MEDL Spokesman, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

Ezeh noted that this development had significantly reduced the volume of energy generated and, consequently, the allocation available to MEDL.

“As a result of the decline in generation, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), in a bid to maintain grid stability and prevent system disturbances, is currently implementing load shedding across the national grid.

“This has impacted power availability to our network and, by extension, our customers.

“We wish to assure our customers that this situation is not peculiar to MEDL, but a system-wide challenge arising from the current generation constraints.

“We are actively engaging with relevant stakeholders and remain hopeful that the gas supply issues will be resolved soon, leading to improved power supply,” he said.

The spokesman said that MEDL appreciated residents for their patience and understanding during this period and “we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused”.

