25.7 C
Lagos
February 28, 2026
Trending now

CONECDA raises alarm over moves by Fulani militants to exterminate BYM President,…

Mainpower explains why Enugu experiences drop in power supply

Public sector reform gets boost as foundation opens for sixth cohort

Courtesy visit by delegation of NUJ FCT Council to Secretariat held in…

Raking in the Views: MrDaniKings’ Journey to Online Stardom

Dr Abba Alyu briefs journalist after 2026 budget defence held in Abuja

Deputy speaker of House of Reps, RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu addresses…

Why popular Anambra native doctor bagged eleven months sentence

Court to rule on ex-Niger Governor’s bid to quash N1.5bn fraud charges

TotalEnergies hands over OLO host community trust to Aradel

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Mainpower explains why Enugu experiences drop in power supply

by Peter Anayo02

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) says drop in power supply across network in Enugu State is caused by inadequate gas supply to thermal generating stations.

The MEDL Spokesman, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

Ezeh noted that this development had significantly reduced the volume of energy generated and, consequently, the allocation available to MEDL.

“As a result of the decline in generation, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), in a bid to maintain grid stability and prevent system disturbances, is currently implementing load shedding across the national grid.

“This has impacted power availability to our network and, by extension, our customers.

“We wish to assure our customers that this situation is not peculiar to MEDL, but a system-wide challenge arising from the current generation constraints.

“We are actively engaging with relevant stakeholders and remain hopeful that the gas supply issues will be resolved soon, leading to improved power supply,” he said.

The spokesman said that MEDL appreciated residents for their patience and understanding during this period and “we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused”.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Renaissance CEO seeks PIA review, applauds regulatory progress

Editor

AGGE DEEP SEAPORT: Governor Diri calls for concerted partnership for project development

Peter Anayo

House Committee Commends NDPHC for High Safety Standards at Calabar Power Plant

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO