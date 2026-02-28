Gov Kefas, Gov Fintiri, TY Danjuma move to strengthen Federal–State Security Collaboration in Taraba, Adamawa

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, alongside his Adamawa State counterpart, Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and elder statesman, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, has had a high-level security engagement with the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The Security dialogue, convened in response to renewed insurgent activities and isolated security breaches in parts of Adamawa and communities in Taraba State, brought to the fore, the urgency of coordinated federal-state synergy in confronting asymmetric threats.

The deliberations which was at the closed door session, centred on recalibrating ongoing counter insurgency operations, reinforcing forward deployment strategies, improving inter-agency intelligence coordination, and fast tracking the mobilisation of additional military assets to flashpoint communities.

The meeting further reviewed operational gaps and community based security dynamics requiring immediate federal intervention.

Governor Kefas reaffirmed Taraba State Government’s resolved commitment to safeguarding territorial integrity and protecting citizens, noting that subnational governments must continue to work in lockstep with federal defence authorities to dismantle criminal networks and restore normalcy.

Governor Fintiri, on his part, stressed the need for sustained operational momentum and proactive field dominance to neutralise emerging threats before they metastasize into wider instability.

The engagement reflects a unified political and security front among critical stakeholders and signals an intensification of collaborative efforts aimed at restoring public confidence, stabilising affected communities, and consolidating peace across Adamawa and Taraba States.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and his operational team, members of the Africa Nature Investors(ANI) team, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

