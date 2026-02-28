34.2 C
ENGIS rolls out a 90-day building approval amnesty, for property owners in Enugu

by Peter Anayo05

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Enugu State Government, in line with its commitment to structured urban development and regulatory compliance, has approved a 90-day Amnesty window for property owners without building approvals to regularise their properties and align with the state’s planning regulations.

The amnesty will be implemented by the Enugu State Geographic Information System Service (ENGIS) in collaboration with relevant planning authorities to promote compliance and strengthen orderly physical development.

All owners of existing buildings without approved building plans are hereby granted 90 days to regularise their properties.

• Property owners without approved plans are required to submit as-built drawings for approval.

• Those without existing drawings should engage
certified architects to prepare as-built plans reflecting their current structures.

• All submissions should be made through ENGIS within the amnesty period.

This window provides an opportunity for property owners to secure proper approvals and avoid future sanctions.

Mandatory Compliance Going Forward

ENGIS wishes to remind property developers, builders, and the general public that:

• No building plan approval will henceforth be granted without a registered land title.

• Acceptable title documents include a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or a Registered Deed of Assignment.

• No construction should commence without both a valid land title and an approved building plan issued by the appropriate Enugu State Government authority (ENGIS, ECTDA, or the designated Town Planning Authority).

Notice to Holders of Power of Attorney

Individuals and corporate bodies holding land under Power of Attorney arrangements are advised to regularise their documentation by registering proper title instruments with ENGIS to ensure eligibility for approvals and full legal protection.

The Enugu State Geographic Information System Service remains committed to building a transparent, secure, and technology-driven land management system that protects genuine property owners and supports planned urban growth.

 

