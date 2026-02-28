Dr Abba Alyu briefs journalist after 2026 budget defence held in Abuja

Managing Director Rural. Electrification. Agency [REA] Dr. Abba Alyu [middle] with his team briefing the journalist after defending their 2026 budget before the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Rural Electrification, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2