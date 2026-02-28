26.6 C
Lagos
February 28, 2026
Trending now

Dr Abba Alyu briefs journalist after 2026 budget defence held in Abuja

Deputy speaker of House of Reps, RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu addresses…

Why popular Anambra native doctor bagged eleven months sentence

Court to rule on ex-Niger Governor’s bid to quash N1.5bn fraud charges

TotalEnergies hands over OLO host community trust to Aradel

AGE 2026: 11 thousand delegates converge in Lagos for prominence, job creation

2027: Fresh breath in Lagos as PDP gets new Exco

Africa gaming operators to blacklist members flouting regulations

2027: We’ll resist attempt by APC to destroy our party- Bode George

Ohanaeze condemns attack on Peter Obi, Odigie-Oyegun

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy speaker of House of Reps, RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu addresses Abia APC caucus

by Peter Anayo02

Deputy speaker, House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu [middle], addressing Abia state APC stakeholders to come together and achieve victory for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 reelection bid, held in Umuahia, Abia state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Princess (Dr) Abiodun Omotade, marks memorial of her Late husband who died 2 decade ago by name Ayodeji Olaseni Omotade

Peter Anayo

2025 budget defence by NAICON, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Budget Defence of National Security & Intelligences in Session with House Committee on Nat’l Security & Intelligences held  in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO