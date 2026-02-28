Courtesy visit by delegation of NUJ FCT Council to Secretariat held in Abuja

From left …Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health Services and Environment Secretariat HSES, Dr Adedolapo. Fasawe, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike and Permanent Secretary, FCTA Health Service and Environment Secretariat Dr Babagana Adam during the Courtesy visit by a Delegation of the Nigeria Union of journalists FCT Council, to the Secretariat in Abuja.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2