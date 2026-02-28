CONECDA raises alarm over moves by Fulani militants to exterminate BYM President, Barr. Solomon Mwantiri

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Nationalities Community Development Association (CONECDA) Youth Wing has uncovered a plot by Fulani militants to eliminate the national President of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM)- Association, Barr. Solomon Mwantiri due to his stance against genocide and extermination of Plateau residents.

CONECDA also alleged that a bounty has been placed on Barr. Mwantiri’s head, urging vigilance and support for his safety.

A statement issued to Daily Champion on Saturday in Jos the state capital by the national President CONECDA youth wing, Comrade Paul Joshua Dekete, revealed based on the intelligence, “were fully aware of this sinister plan by the Fulani terrorists to even use some local collaborators to actualise this dastardly mission.

Dekete further said in the strategies recommended by the sponsors, believed to be some of their leaders on how to get Barr. Solomon Mwantiri down, the Fulani have budgeted a huge amount of money and gotten a driver to facilitate the planned target killing which would be achieved by locating the residence of the BYM National President.

“It is sad that some security agents, instead of guaranteeing the safety of vulnerable villages and individuals such as rights advocates, they have lowered themselves cheaply below humanity in order to aid in this elimination series through tracking his movement or firing at him where there is a crowd in the guise of accidental discharge.

“This is worrisome, based on our belief, that the poison the terrorists usually use to poison their cows so that attacks and mass killings are justified, has now been turned to use on the human rights advocates by way of handshake.

This speaks volumes of the mastery of terrorism of the killer fulani.

“By this, we urge Mwantiri to avoid handshakes, be watchful wherever microphone is handed over to him for any presentation as they could hire anyone to place such poison on it.”

The CONECDA national youth president suggested that since Barr. Mwantiri’s family has also been pointed out for possible elimination, “Plateau State Government as well as other good spirited individuals are urged to intensify serious watch around the Youths President so that nothing happens to him as we are watching the Fulanis day and night as they navigate towards perfecting this evil plan.

“We are aware that the treacherous Fulani are disturbed about his boldness in telling the truth evidently about their atrocities against the Berom and other Plateau people.

As such, they are of the mistaken belief that allowing the youths leader to be alive would impede or disrupt their evil plan, especially now that they have been given more arms to keep on the killings up to general elections period.

“In their plan there is going to be killings more than in the past but Mwantiri stands the chance of telling the world about it.

So, using any amount of money to terminate his life is a huge gain and success

“CONECDA Youth wing stands by the National President of Berom Youth Moulders Association Barr.. Solomon Mwantiri and call on all youths in the State and the Middle-Belt region to be mindful of evil elements who are desperate and in search of useful idiots to be used in perpetrating their evil agenda of silencing any vocal voices that stand against them.

“We are urging ALL youths and concerned persons to rise up Together and stand firm with our brother, for divided we fall in the hands of our enemies.

A word is enough for the wise”, Dekete added.

