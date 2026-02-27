Wike mourns senator Mpigi, praises his loyalty , service

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his condolences to the family of late Senator Barinada Mpigi, describing his death as a loss to the Ogoni people and Nigeria at large.

Wike, who led a delegation to visit Mpigi’s wife, Patricia Obiageri Mpigi, and their children, recalled the senator as a loyal friend who stood by his allies through thick and thin.

The senator, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District, passed away at 64 after a short illness.

Wike promised to support the family and ensure a fitting burial for the deceased, accompanied by his sons Jordan and Joaquin, and other prominent Rivers State leaders.

In his condolence message, Wike praised Mpigi’s character, saying he was a dependable ally who stood by his friends, even during trying times.

The delegation included Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, Senators Magnus Abe, Allwell Onyesoh, and Olaka Nwogu, among others.

“We are here as a delegation sent by the leader of Rivers State. Actually, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Chief OCJ Okocha and Sergeant Awuse would have come, but considering their age, they couldn’t. We were asked to come and see you before you return home.

“I don’t know where to start from, but one thing that is key is that all of us know that certainly, a day would come that we will go and meet our maker. But when it will be, nobody knows.

“I do know that your husband has tried. He really was very strong to overcome whatever was the problem. And you too as a very strong woman, gave him the necessary support.

“You know how close all of us were to your husband, particularly myself. I was council chairman with your husband, and we have been together. Your husband was a strong pillar in the politics of Rivers State.

“There is nobody among us who does not know the impact of Barinada Mpigi. When he says he is your friend, he is your friend. If Bari says he is not going to work with you, you don’t need to go and ask anyone whether he will change his mind. He stands with his friends through thick and thin. It is very unfortunate that this is the period we really need your husband to be around. But we can’t question God.

“I had thought that he would overcome it, but God knows better. There is nothing we can say today that can bring Bari back. In fact, I was telling one of our friends that the day we will know that Bari is no longer with us is when he will be lowered. Up till now, some of us are still having that belief that anything can happen.

“God gives, God takes. I believe that He will give all of you the strength, just as we pray that God will also give us the strength to bear this irreparable loss, which is not only to the Ogoni people, Rivers State, but to Nigeria as a whole.”

Promising to stand by the family, the Minister, in an emotion-laden tone said, “We will play our own part. We will not forget Bari.

Like I have said, it is our own loss, we will be there with you. We will play our roles to ensure that he is accorded a befitting burial.

“On behalf of the leaders of Rivers State, we say take heart and remain strong.”

Responding, wife of the deceased, Patricia Mpigi, thanked the Minister for always standing by the family, saying “I thank you for your presence and support. All I can say is thank you. Thank you for all you have done.”

