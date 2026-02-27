Why popular Anambra native doctor bagged eleven months sentence

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Popular Anambra-born native doctor, Chigozie Nwangwu, aka, Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki was on Friday sentenced to eleven months in prison by Justice Jude Obiora at the state High Court in Awka.

Nwangwu who was arrested by the specialised security outfit in February 2025 for promoting “Oke Ite” (Get rich quick) rituals pleaded guilty to multiple charges brought against him by the State Government.

The charges include conspiracy to commit kidnapping, obtaining by fraud and promoting the controversial “Oke Ite” rituals.

The state alleged that the practices were used to “fortify” criminals and provide spiritual cover for gunmen, directly violating the Anambra Homeland Security Law enacted by the State Government.

Meanwhile, following a plea bargain agreement, Nwangwu was convicted on counts three through eight by Justice Obiora.

Having already spent 13 months in custody, the judge ordered him to serve the remaining 11 months at the Awka Correctional Center.

While the court struck out four counts and waived a N60 million fine, the stringent conditions for his eventual release states that Nwangwu must serve as an ambassador for youth re-orientation and also issue a public statement denouncing “Oke Ite” practices, among others.

Confirming the judgment, his Counsel, Sylvester Iwuoba said that he aligns with the agreement reached with the state, assuring that his client would fulfill his side of the bargain.

Recall that Nwangwu and others were arrested and detained following the Anambra State Government move to enforce the “zero-tolerance” policy of the Soludo administration on all manners of criminality.

To this end, Operatives of Agunechemba immediately stormed Nwangwu’s compound in Oba, Idemili South LGA, to carry out a “surgical operation” against fetish criminality.

At the end of the court proceedings, his main shrine was demolished, and various ritual items including pots, pictures, moulded images including many “Oke Ite” (the Big Pot) were collected from the shrine and publicly burned.

Speaking on the burning of the pots from Nwangwu’s shrine, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, said.

“This is not an attack on tradition, but a surgical operation against criminality disguised as religion,

“By burning this shrine, we are sending a final warning: if you use your ‘powers’ to aid kidnappers, the law will find you, and your legacy will be reduced to ashes.”

“The fall of Akwa Okuko serves as a landmark enforcement of the state’s security laws, signaling a definitive end to the influence of celebrity traditionalists found to be aiding the state’s insecurity.”