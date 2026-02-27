UN declares 7,667 either dead or missing on global migration routes in 2025 alone

At least 7,667 people died or went missing on migration routes around the world last year, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported on Thursday, citing documented cases.

The true number is believed to be considerably higher, but many cases can no longer be traced following a sharp decline in funds available to aid organisations.

In 2024, the IOM recorded 9,200 migrant deaths, the highest level since records began in 2014.

As of Feb. 24, a record 606 deaths have been registered in the Mediterranean Sea this year so far, compared to 285 in the same period in 2025.

The figures do not include hundreds of people who have reportedly gone missing, the organisation said.

The IOM called for greater financial support for rescue organisations as well as “the dismantling of smuggling networks that exploit migrants and put lives at risk.”

“The continued loss of life on migration routes is a global failure we cannot accept as normal,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope in a statement.

“We must act now to expand safe and regular routes, and ensure people in need can be reached and protected, regardless of their status.”

Almost 2,200 people died or went missing in the Mediterranean last year, alongside some 1,200 on the route between West Africa and the Canary Islands, according to the IOM.

Both figures are lower than in 2024.

Three boats were found on the coasts of Brazil and Caribbean islands with migrants thought to have died while attempting to cross from West Africa to the Canary Islands.

For the third year in a row, most people – nearly 4,000 – died on routes in Asia and between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

The IOM attributes this to more Afghans fleeing their country.

