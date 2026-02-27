35 C
Lagos
February 27, 2026
Trending now

Oborevwori, Olu hail compassionate Oluremi Tinubu at grand homecoming

Tinubu approves additional road projects in Niger

Taraba Peace Bureau submits five-year strategic plan to Gov. Agbu Kefas

Nigeria to partner with Canada to boost mining sector reforms.

History is Watching: Tinubu’s Moment to Rescue Nigeria’s Stolen Future

President Tinubu And El-Rufai: When Friendship Goes Sour

NAICOM, PEBEC to advance BEEPA accelerator for Improve govt service delivery.

FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board praised for efficient screening process

Wike mourns senator Mpigi, praises his loyalty , service

Court Hears how 200 armed men stormed Yelwata

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Tinubu approves additional road projects in Niger

by Editor02

 

 

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the immediate reconstruction of Mokwa–Bida Road (120km), Mokwa–Makeri Road (63km) and Bida–Labata Road (123.5km) in Niger State.

The three projects total 306.5 kilometres and will be reconstructed using reinforced concrete pavement to ensure durability and long-term value.

In a statement signed by Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works on Media on Thursday, the President has also approved the extension of the Bodo–Bonny Road to connect with the East–West Road.

The statement said the project will be executed on a dual carriageway capacity, constructed with concrete pavement, and equipped with solar-powered street lighting.

The project will be delivered through a competitive bidding process.

According to the statement, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has expressed deep appreciation to Mr. President for these strategic approvals, noting that the projects fall within critical national economic corridors and will significantly enhance connectivity, trade, and development.

He called on Nigerians to acknowledge and appreciate the administration’s sustained commitment to infrastructure development across the six geopolitical zones, particularly in the delivery of quality roads and bridges nationwide.

The Minister congratulated the governors and good people of Niger and Rivers States, as well as all Nigerians who stand to benefit from these landmark approvals.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support, encourage, and pray for Mr. President as the administration remains focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Related posts

WEAAD:FCTA Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Elderly Residents

Editor

Love that protects: AIICO takes insurance, Valentine’s message to the streets

Kelvin Egerue

Foundation rallies support for widows with 10th anniversary conference

comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO