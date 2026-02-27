Tinubu approves additional road projects in Niger

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the immediate reconstruction of Mokwa–Bida Road (120km), Mokwa–Makeri Road (63km) and Bida–Labata Road (123.5km) in Niger State.

The three projects total 306.5 kilometres and will be reconstructed using reinforced concrete pavement to ensure durability and long-term value.

In a statement signed by Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works on Media on Thursday, the President has also approved the extension of the Bodo–Bonny Road to connect with the East–West Road.

The statement said the project will be executed on a dual carriageway capacity, constructed with concrete pavement, and equipped with solar-powered street lighting.

The project will be delivered through a competitive bidding process.

According to the statement, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has expressed deep appreciation to Mr. President for these strategic approvals, noting that the projects fall within critical national economic corridors and will significantly enhance connectivity, trade, and development.

He called on Nigerians to acknowledge and appreciate the administration’s sustained commitment to infrastructure development across the six geopolitical zones, particularly in the delivery of quality roads and bridges nationwide.

The Minister congratulated the governors and good people of Niger and Rivers States, as well as all Nigerians who stand to benefit from these landmark approvals.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support, encourage, and pray for Mr. President as the administration remains focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people.