Taraba Peace Bureau submits five-year strategic plan to Gov. Agbu Kefas

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Chairman of the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management, Bishop Innocent Solomon, has presented the Bureau’s five-year strategic plan to the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas.

The strategic document was formally submitted on Thursday at the TY Danjuma House Jalingo.

Presenting the plan, Bishop Solomon explained that the document contains carefully adopted proactive measures for conflict prevention and resolution across the state.

He noted that the strategic plan is anchored on a well defined vision, mission, and goals, as well as clearly outlined approaches for the achievement of sustainable peace and effective implementation.

According to him, the document emerged from extensive engagements with critical stakeholders across the state and reflects the collective aspirations of the people of Taraba for lasting peace and stability.

The Chairman also briefed the Governor on the achievements recorded by the Bureau within one year of its establishment.

He listed key milestones to include the organisation of peace building workshops, a working visit to Plateau State to understudy conflict management strategies, training of dialogue facilitators, and capacity building sessions for journalists on peace reporting, among other initiatives.

Bishop Solomon appealed to the Governor to support the Bureau’s operations with the provision of a Hilux van and a bus to enhance its mobility and effectiveness in carrying out its mandate across the state.

In his response, Governor Kefas expressed delight over the Bureau’s activities and commended its proactive approach to peacebuilding.

He assured that all requests presented by the Bureau would be approved to enable it to function optimally.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s firm stance on security, declaring that under his leadership, there will be no room for criminals in Taraba State.

He stressed that his government maintains zero tolerance for crisis and warned that anyone found causing or instigating unrest would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Governor Kefas further announced plans to establish a Taraba State Peace, Security and Crisis Accountability Committee.

He said the committee would be tasked with reviewing crisis incidents and ensuring transparent accountability for perpetrators, as part of efforts to strengthen peace and security across the state.