Sanwo-Olu tasks male students to be good ambassadors of LBCI

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday tasked male students to be good ambassadors of their schools and the State at large, saying a life-changing opportunity given to them shouldould their future for excellence.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the 3rd day of the 2026 4-Day residential workshop with the theme, ‘Reorienting the boy-child to become an ambassador of societal change,’ held at St.Gregory College, Ikoyi for 600 boys selected from secondary schools across the State.

The ongoing programme tagged, ‘Lagos Boy Child Initiative,’ is an initiative of the First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Addressing the students, Sanwo-Olu said, “This morning going into afternoon, I’m truly proud and grateful to God Almighty that has given this initiative a real path.

“And you have all been carefully selected from almost 60 schools from the public schools, private schools, special schools, faith-based schools to religious organizational schools. You can see that no one has been left behind.”

The Governor noted that the First Lady in company of the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat had made “a clear representation of the entire voices that we have in all of our states and so you need to know that you’re part of the lucky ones.

“The opportunities that they’ve been given to you, we never had those opportunities. I stand here, I can be your governor, be your father but we did not have that opportunity. Throughout my growing up I never saw a governor or even a commissioner in front of me.

“You’ve been given an opportunity that should stay with you for the rest of your life. You’ve been given an opportunity to learn things that we never learned. Two days ago, some of you went inside a military aircraft, up until five, ten years ago, I don’t even know what they look like, some of you went into war ship, some of you went to the State Department Security, some of you had handshakes with police officers, you went to places that we as your parents never had the opportunity of going to.

“You can see that even from now your tomorrow will certainly be better than even the tomorrow that we had. That your tomorrow will be better, the opportunity that this is giving to you is for you to become a better citizen tomorrow, to become a better grown up adult, that your parents will be proud of your school, will be proud of your community, will be proud of your your siblings, will be proud of wherever it is you find yourself.

“This is a rare opportunity for these four days, for you to have a better understanding of what the future holds for you, you’ve been taught leadership, you’ve been taught mentoring you’ve been taught discipline, you’ve been taught working together as a team. As a group, you’ve worked together, you’ve slept together, you’ve eaten together, you’ve done so many things together. So it’s meant to be a life-changing opportunity for you. You should not waste or lose this opportunity.

“They’ve explained to you the good, the bad and the ugly of social media. They are not going to tell you not to go on TiK Tok or Snapchat, but you have to do it in moderation. It cannot be bigger than your studies, it cannot be bigger than what life that is ahead of you.”

The Governor therefore advised the students to give good account of themselves. “That you’ll be good ambassadors of the boy child initiative.”

While reiterating on the need for proper training of boy child, Governor Sanwo-Olu recalled, ‘Let me tell you why my heart bleeds. “Our mother Senator Oluremi Tinubu, when she was the First Lady in Lagos state started an initiative which we call the One Day Governor, a Spelling Bee Competition.

“So every year, I will leave the seat for one of you to be a one-day governor, to come and serve and run the state just for a day.”

Continuing, the Governor added, “Guess what happened this year. The one day governor was a girl the Deputy Governor for one day, was a girl, all of her commissioners were girls. When they brought them to me, I said, where are my boys? So you are here now, you are going to assure me some of you that are still in schools that next year during the Spelling Bee Competition, you have to ensure that you succeed to become the one day governor because of the training and the learning that this boy initiative has given to you. We want you to be better citizens, we want you to be better boys to your parents, to your community,” Sanwo-Olu charged the students.

In her welcome address, the State First Lady, Mrs Sanwo-Olu called on parents and other stakeholders to provide the right support systems to help boy child to navigate life’s challenges successfully.

She said the initiative was conceived out of the need to give boy children the right attention, guidance, and opportunities required to grow into responsible, confident, and productive members of society.

She noted that over the years, boy children have lacked adequate orientation and proper attention, adding that the workshop would empower the participants’to become well-rounded individuals.

“In today’s world, our boys face numerous challenges; peer pressure, negative societal influences, substance abuse, and emotional struggles that often go unaddressed. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility as parents, leaders, and stakeholders to provide the right support systems to help them navigate these challenges successfully,”she said.

