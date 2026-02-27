Ramadan: INEC releases new electoral timetable for 2027 general election

.Presidential, NASS polls now Jan 16

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a revised timetable for the 2027 General Election, bringing forward the presidential and National Assembly polls.

Under the new schedule, Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will follow on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027.

The revised timetable was issued on Thursday in Abuja and signed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

INEC had previously fixed national elections for Feb. 20, 2027, and state polls for March 6, 2027.

The earlier dates were announced in February pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2022.

Malam Mohammed Haruna said the adjustment followed the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022, and enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026.

Haruna, National Commissioner and Information Committee Chairman, said the new law altered key statutory timelines.

He said INEC reviewed and realigned its activities to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework.

“Accordingly, the Commission has resolved as follows: Presidential and National Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027.

“Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027,” he said.

Haruna said party primaries, including dispute resolution, would begin on April 23 and end on May 30, 2026.

He said submission of party membership registers would take place between April 1 and April 21, 2026.

Nomination forms for presidential and National Assembly candidates will be submitted from June 27 to July 11, 2026.

Governorship and State Assembly nomination forms will be accepted from July 18 to Aug. 8, 2026.

INEC will publish particulars of nominated national candidates on Aug. 1, 2026.

Particulars of state candidates will be published on Aug. 29, 2026.

The deadline for withdrawal or replacement of national candidates is Aug. 22, 2026.

For governorship and State Assembly elections, the withdrawal deadline is Sept. 19, 2026.

The final list of national candidates will be published on Sept. 12, 2026.

The final list of state candidates will be released on Oct. 10, 2026.

“Presidential and National Assembly campaigns will begin on Aug. 19, 2026.

“Governorship and State Houses of Assembly campaigns will commence on Sept. 9, 2026.

“As provided by law, campaigns shall end 24 hours before election day,” he said.

Haruna urged political parties to adhere strictly to the timetable, warning that INEC would enforce compliance.

He said the revised timetable was available on INEC’s official website and other communication platforms.

INEC also rescheduled the Osun Governorship Election from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2026.

“The commission notes that some activities in respect of the Ekiti and Osun Governorship Elections have already been conducted.

“However, the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026,” Haruna said.

He said the revised dates were consistent with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Haruna described the successful conduct of the elections as a collective responsibility.

He called on stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible and inclusive elections reflecting the sovereign will of Nigerians. (NAN)

