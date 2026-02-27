President Tinubu And El-Rufai: When Friendship Goes Sour

‎

‎

‎By Pascal Chimezie

‎

‎

‎Lovers of literature are thrilled by classic plays of the 16th century English playwright and poet, William Shakespeare. One of his timeless plays is “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” written in 1599. Such a long time. Yet, it appears some of the main characters still live here with us in the contemporary Nigeria.

‎

‎The intriguing story of Caesar’s obsession with power and the treachery of betrayal of his most trusted confidant, Brutus, draws some parallel with the current unfolding drama between the former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

‎

‎Rome under Caesar was a Republic. After consolidating power, Caesar proclaimed himself “dictator perpetuo” – dictator in perpetuity, equivalent of “life president,” in 44 BC. This automatically changed the

‎Roman political dynamics, leading to the assassination of Caesar, the collapse of the Roman Republic, and emergence of Roman Empire. All because of unbridled ambition.

‎

‎Marcus Junius Brutus, was a Roman politician and an orator. He was a close confidant and trusted ally of Julius Caesar. Caesar regarded Brutus not just as his political associate, but as a son, having previously being in an affair with Brutus’ mother, Servilia. In one of the battles, Caesar saved Brutus’ life. Such was the affinity. Nevertheless, Brutus was later to lead the conspiracy for the assassination of Caesar.

‎

‎It was indeed Brutus who thrust the dagger, the most unkind cut, that ended Caesar’s life on the “ides of March,” to abort Caesar’s ambition of becoming a dictator. Brutus claimed he was motivated by high sense of patriotism and preservation of legacy of the Republic and for the greater good of Rome. For him, loyalty to the Republic far outweighs personal friendship to Caesar.

To most Nigerians their allegiance is to individuals, tribe, religion or party affiliation, and not to the Nigerian State and its preservation. There has not been consensus yet on, “Who is a Nigerian”? The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, way back in 1948, described Nigeria as “a mere geographical expression.” It has ever remained so.

The inability of the Nigerian State to clearly and unambiguously define its parameters of nationhood is largely responsible for the present state of anomie in the country. It has given rise also to the conflict of interests, lack of clarity and confusion over such a vague term as, “national interest.” In Nigeria, when people or authorities taunt “national interest,” or “national security,” it is invariably synonymous with the personal interest and preservation of the man in power.

‎

Writing on the topic, “National interest and values,” Jinmi Adisa, Director, Citizens and Diaspora Directorate of the African Union, agreed that “the idea of national interest remains a subject of controversy.” He, however, submitted that “the preservation of the political unit called Nigeria ‘in some form’ should be the supreme value because without that imperative of national survival there can be no other value” (See “Nigerian Defense Policy, Issues & Problems” (1990), pp. 22-25, Malthouse Press Limited, Oxford).

Nigerians are worried about the gradual but continuous drift of multiparty democracy in Nigeria into what looks like a one-party dictatorship under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The general perception is that President Tinubu’s government is fast transforming itself into dictatorship, which is a threat to corporate existence of Nigeria. The gale of defections from across parties into the ruling party, APC, the unprincipled chanting of “on your mandate we shall stand,” sycophantic adorning of Tinubu’s emblematic cap insignia and, worst still, the lack of checks and balances by other arms of government, have all portrayed the current political class as traitors and the nation’s democracy undertakers.

The former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, hitherto close political associate of President Tinubu, appears to have taken a decisive path of Brutus. He has withdrawn his allegiance since he lost out in Tinubu’s appointment power play.

‎

‎In 2022, at Chattam House London, it was Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who was sweating to answer questions directed at Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Tinubu, like a football midfielder, was merely distributing questions he was meant to answer to his political associates whom he believed had capacity, competence and knowledge on the subject matter on his behalf. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was very instrumental to what is today President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency. And it was through some act of perfidy and grand conspiracy, to which El-Rufai has admitted and described as a “disaster” to Nigeria.

‎

‎No sooner that Tinubu’s government became a reality than El-Rufai found himself schemed out. All too often, we tend to forget, as Francis Bacon is quick to remind us, that: “The zeal which begins with hypocrisy must end in treachery. At first, it deceives; at last, it betrays.” But El-Rufai would have none of the insult.

‎

‎Like a jilted lover, he has decided to fight dirty. His rage knows no bound. He has been spilling some beans, telling whoever cares to listen that President Bola Tinubu did not win the 2023 presidential election as announced by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu’s electoral umpire, INEC, fair and square. Even though it was a confession too late to remedy any injury, he has vowed to terminate the kingship of the man helped to crown at the coming election in 2027. He says, “I ought to have retired from politics but for the disaster that I contributed to imposing on Nigeria.”

‎

‎On a national television penultimate week, he vowed “This government is gone, by the grace of God. We are going to surprise this government and give Nigerians a very credible alternative platform and a candidate that will defeat the incumbent in the next election.” He sounded so sure. When you hear El-Rufai speaks, you get the sense that the blind who threatens to break heads already has stones hidden in his pockets.

‎

‎Firing from all cylinders, making incriminating revelations, El-Rufai accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of ordering for his arrest when he returned from Cairo, Egypt. How did he know? He said he listened to a secret phone conversation involving the National Security Adviser, claiming that “someone tapped” the NSA’s phone and “we listen to their calls.” He did not blink an eyelid, or reckon with the possible consequence of his utterance. On the contrary, he stated for effect: “The government thinks they are the only ones that listen to calls but we also have our ways.”

‎

‎The petit former governor of Kaduna state was not done yet. He made a stunning revelation, which should alarm every concerned Nigerian, alleging that “information available to political opposition leadership” indicated that ‎the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had procured or about procuring an approximately 10 kilograms of a chemical substance known as “Thallium Sulphate,” into the country from a supplier in Poland.

‎

‎He addressed a letter dated 30th January 2026 to the National Security Adviser (NSA), to seek clarification and assurance of safety of probably political opposition members. Explaining his fears, El-Rufai said, “As part of my duty as a citizen, I wrote to the NSA to seek clarification on reports about the importation by his office of thallium sulphate, a very dangerous toxin. It’s a matter of concern if anyone brings in any poison, more so an odourless, colourless one.”

‎

‎According to experts, “thallium sulphate” and its compounds are highly toxic and poisonous chemical substance, so much so that they have significant occupational and public health restrictions. It is odorless and tasteless, especially in soluble salt forms, which increases the risk of accidental or intentional poisoning. It is easily absorbed through the skin and mucous membranes and can enter the body through inhalation, ingestion, or dermal contact. It is capable of killing hundreds, if not thousands, of people within hours without trace. Thallium is banned in most countries.

‎

‎The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has denied El-Rufai’s allegation and challenged him to produce evidence to substantiate his claim. The DSS, Nigeria’s secret police, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Efcc) are pressing multiple charges against El-Rufai bothering on corruption and cybercrime.

‎

‎Notwithstanding the rebuttal of the NSA, grave allegation such as procurement of a lethal chemical substance, restricted in many countries, needs to be properly investigated. This is to prevent Nigeria from becoming Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin where mysterious deaths of especially those perceived to be “enemies” of government are regular occurrence. Nigeria has had enough of its own unresolved suspected politically motivated killings. From Harry Marshall, Alfred Rewane, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, MKO Abiola, Funso Williams, to Bola Ige, and so on.

‎

‎Lasisi Olagunju, renowned Nigerian columnist, with good sense of history, last week, described El-Rufai as “Tinubu’s angry kingmaker.” When kingmakers turn angry, he wrote, “they are rarely quiet about it,” because “wounded influence can ferment into insurgent energy; (and) those who once built thrones sometimes feel compelled to test the pillars that frame them.”

‎

Perhaps like the biblical Sampson, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, out of desperation, may have decided to test the pillars of Tinubu’s government, even to pull them down, to end the king’s reign at all costs. But only if he is strong enough to withstand expected pushback from equally a desperate government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Only a tree that will be threatened and it stands still doing nothing. Human beings are not trees. Humans fight desperately to stay alive. I conclude on the same note with the great columnist: “The real question, therefore, is not who wins this fight; it is who survives it.” Caesar or Brutus?

Pascal Chimezie can be reached via his email chimeziepascal@gmail.com