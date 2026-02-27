Ohanaeze condemns attack on Peter Obi, Odigie-Oyegun

…says its unprovoked and unacceptable

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has strongly condemned the violent attack on former presidential candidate Peter Obi and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, in Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the organisation described the incident as disturbing and a threat to Nigeria’s democratic order.

Ohanaeze called on security agencies to immediately investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The group said it “strongly condemns the recent violent attack” on the two political leaders and demanded a “thorough, transparent and expeditious investigation into the dastardly act” to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

According to the statement, the attack reportedly occurred after a political engagement involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), during which hoodlums allegedly unleashed violence and gunfire.

The organisation described the development as “deeply disturbing and utterly reprehensible,” noting that subjecting prominent political figures to danger during lawful democratic activities poses “a grave threat to our national cohesion and democratic order.”

Reacting to the incident, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Azuta Mbata, described the attack as “unprovoked and completely unacceptable in a civilised democracy.”

“Such acts of political violence are a direct assault on the rule of law and a dangerous signal capable of undermining public confidence in our democratic process,” Mbata said.

Ohanaeze further urged authorities to guarantee adequate protection for all political actors across the country, regardless of party affiliation.

“The safety of political leaders and citizens alike is fundamental to the health, stability and credibility of Nigeria’s democracy,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its position, the organisation reiterated its “unwavering commitment to peace, political tolerance and the sanctity of democratic engagement nationwide.”

