Oborevwori, Olu hail compassionate Oluremi Tinubu at grand homecoming

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday declared that Nigerians are fortunate to have a humble and compassionate First Lady who genuinely cares for the poor and vulnerable in communities across the country.

He made the assertion at a grand homecoming reception held in honour of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the palace of the Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri.

Addressing a jubilant crowd that thronged the palace grounds as early as 7 a.m.

Governor Oborevwori praised Senator Tinubu’s impactful tenure in the Senate, noting that she stood tall in the Red Chamber and devoted her time and energy to policy advocacy that positively affected Nigerians.

Joining the Olu of Warri in celebrating her, the governor described the First Lady as a worthy daughter of the Itsekiri nation with an outstanding record of public service.

“We can all attest to how she stood firm during her time in the Senate. Nigerians are blessed to have a humble and compassionate First Lady who genuinely cares for the poor and vulnerable in our communities,” Oborevwori said.

The governor highlighted that the visit marked Senator Tinubu’s third official trip to Delta State within two years.

He recalled her August 2024 visit to inaugurate the Renewed Hope Initiative empowerment programme for the South-South in Asaba, as well as her March 2025 visit to launch the Free to Shine programme, during which 10,000 professional kits were distributed to midwives across the region to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Oborevwori particularly commended the First Lady’s respect for traditional institutions, recalling that during a previous visit she made it a point to honour royal fathers outside the formal programme schedule.

“That singular act of love and respect made a lot of things easier for me as governor. Even when we were in the opposition, she showed us love. God will continue to bless you,” he added.

He also lauded her international recognition, referencing her participation at the 4th National Prayer Congress in the United States, where she was publicly acknowledged as a highly respected woman.

“It is fitting to call you a global icon. We are proud of the way you represented Nigeria on the global stage,” the governor said.

Reaffirming Delta State’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his reforms, Oborevwori — who, alongside his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, received Senator Oluremi Tinubu at Osubi Airport — assured the First Lady that the state would continue to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

“Please tell our leader, Mr President, that Delta State stands firmly with him and his reforms for a better nation. You can always count on our support,” he said.

The governor also used the occasion to outline ongoing infrastructural strides in Warri and its environs, including the completion of the over 20-kilometre Trans-Warri Road with 15 bridges and the completion of the Enerhen flyover constructed by Julius Berger.

He assured residents of further extensions towards the Nigerian Ports Authority corridor.

In her remarks, Senator Oluremi Tinubu expressed deep emotion at the reception and the colourful cultural displays, describing her visit to Warri as a homecoming filled with gratitude and pride.

She thanked the Olu of Warri for the honour bestowed upon her, noting that special considerations were made to accommodate her within the traditional framework.

She described her Itsekiri heritage as foundational to her values and public life.

Reflecting on national unity, the First Lady pointed to the coincidental alignment of the Christian Lenten season and the Muslim fasting period as a sign of God’s call for togetherness.

Citing Psalm 133, she urged Nigerians to embrace unity beyond ethnic and religious divides.

As part of her Renewed Hope Initiative, she announced a N50 million empowerment support package for 1,000 women engaged in petty trading within the kingdom and pledged additional support for young men in collaboration with the state government.

Earlier, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, described the First Lady’s visit as divinely ordained and symbolic of a new season of unity, healing and alignment for the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

He stated that the honour conferred upon her reflected God’s unique plan and praised her humility, grace and unwavering support for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The monarch assured her of the kingdom’s prayers and support while presenting sealed requests on behalf of the people.

The colourful reception attracted prominent dignitaries, including the immediate past governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa; Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi; Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr Chiedu Ebie; as well as other top government officials and traditional leaders.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances, solidarity chants and an overwhelming show of affection for the First Lady, underscoring what Governor Oborevwori described as the “organic and unwavering support” of the people for purposeful leadership anchored on service and compassion.