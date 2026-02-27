NAICOM, PEBEC to advance BEEPA accelerator for Improve govt service delivery.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) re3cently received a delegation from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Secretariat, led by Mrs. Aimeya Okpebholo, to discuss ongoing collaboration under the Business Environment Enhancement Program Accelerator (BEEPA), a focused 90 day initiative running from January 26 to April 26.

During the visit, Mrs. Okpebholo reaffirmed PEBEC’s steadfast commitment to transforming Nigeria’s business climate by strengthening regulatory efficiency across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). She highlighted that BEEPA brings together selected MDAs in functional clusters to deliver measurable, client focused improvements in service delivery.

According to her, BEEPA is specifically designed to ensure that regulatory compliance “moves beyond paper” to produce real, practical improvements at service points for both businesses and citizens. By clustering agencies, clarifying institutional roles, and applying evidence based validation, the initiative aims to reduce friction, accelerate service processes, and deepen transparency across government operations.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, welcomed the PEBEC team and expressed appreciation for the visit. He emphasized NAICOM’s mandate and reiterated the pivotal role of the insurance sector in Nigeria’s economic development.

Mr. Omosehin also briefed the delegation on several ongoing reforms at NAICOM designed to strengthen the Commission’s service delivery in alignment with BEEPA’s objectives. He noted that these reforms reflect NAICOM’s commitment to regulatory excellence, operational efficiency, and stakeholder-focused service improvement.

Part of the key objectives of BEEPA are tast-track operational improvements that translate laws and policies into efficient and transparent government services, eliminate overlapping regulatory functions through effective cluster coordination and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and promote service discipline and enhance transparency by implementing end-to-end process visibility, evidence-based validation, and a public live tracking system.