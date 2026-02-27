February 27, 2026
Trending now

Dr. Chidi Anthony hails new IGP, Olatunji Disu, sees Beacon of Hope…

Joint Committee calls for increased funding to address teachers shortage in school,…

Media briefing by Hon Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe held at Nat’l Complex in…

House of Reps committee budget defence of NICON Insurance held at Nat’l…

Sanwo-Olu unveils Summit for capital flows as over 500 multi-national delegates converge…

Sanwo-Olu tasks male students to be good ambassadors of LBCI

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 27, 2026

Ramadan: INEC releases new electoral timetable for 2027 general election

Bayelsa goes tough on illicit drug abuse, sets to demolish more structures

COAS describes Army aviation expansion as game-changer in countering security threats

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Media briefing by Hon Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe held at Nat’l Complex in Abuja

by Peter Anayo03

A member of the House of Representatives representing Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency of Edo state, Hon Billy Famous Osawaru brief the journalist dimssed allegations that former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi was attracted by Officials or thugs linked to the Edo Government, by an earlier media briefing by Hon Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe, held at the National Complex in Abuja… PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Chrisland Schools, Organized Symphony of stories, an evening of theatrical wonders

NewChampion

Members House of Rep committee on Health-Care Services with Minister of Health defends 2026 budget held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Eid-el-Kabir : Sallah Festival Celebrations at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO