February 27, 2026
Photo Gallery

Media briefing by Hon Billy Osawaru held at Nat’l Complex in Abuja

by Peter Anayo09

A member of the Representatives. Representing Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwode Federal Constituency of Edo state, Hon Billy Osawaru brief Jouranlist dismissed allegations that Former Labour Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi was attracted by officials’ thugs linked to the Edo Government, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

