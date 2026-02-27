February 27, 2026
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 27, 2026

Ramadan: INEC releases new electoral timetable for 2027 general election

Bayelsa goes tough on illicit drug abuse, sets to demolish more structures

COAS describes Army aviation expansion as game-changer in countering security threats

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Joint Committee calls for increased funding to address teachers shortage in school, security ,infrastructure, deficits held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo02

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa, with his stakeholders, defended the 2026 budget before the Joint Committee calls for increased funding to address teacher shortage, school security, and infrastructure, Deficits, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

