Joint Committee calls for increased funding to address teachers shortage in school, security ,infrastructure, deficits held in Abuja

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa, with his stakeholders, defended the 2026 budget before the Joint Committee calls for increased funding to address teacher shortage, school security, and infrastructure, Deficits, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2