February 27, 2026
Ramadan: INEC releases new electoral timetable for 2027 general election

Bayelsa goes tough on illicit drug abuse, sets to demolish more structures

COAS describes Army aviation expansion as game-changer in countering security threats

House of Reps committee budget defence of NICON Insurance held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo04

From left… Managing Director, NICON Insurance, Ayo Olusegun; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, Mr Ekerete Gam-Ikon and Director of Finance and accounts NICON,  Mohammed Saley, during their budget defence at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left,  member House of Representatives committee on Insurance, Hon Jeremiah Umaru, clerk of the committee,  Barr. Danladi Audu and Chairman of the committee Hon Jara Ahmed during the budget defense of NICON Insurance at the National Assembly in Abuja…  PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

