Gov Fubara to new appointees: Engage in secret meetings, get sacked

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff to carry out their duties with discipline, loyalty, and a firm commitment to the success of his administration.

He emphasised that the welfare of the people of Rivers State must be paramount. The governor warned that any involvement in unauthorised nocturnal meetings or conduct capable of embarrassing the government would attract immediate dismissal.

The warning came on Thursday shortly after the newly appointed SSG, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, and Chief of Staff, Sunny Ewule, were sworn in at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by the Chief Registrar of the State High Court, David Ihua-Maduenyi, who led the duo in taking the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office. Governor Fubara then delivered his charge.

Addressing the appointees, Fubara reminded them that their elevation to these positions is a call to service, not a platform for political grandstanding or the pursuit of personal ambition.

He stressed that their foremost responsibility is to themselves and the people of Rivers State, and that their conduct must always reflect integrity, restraint, and dedication to the public good.

Speaking directly to Wokoma, whom he described as an accomplished academic and mathematician, Fubara expressed confidence in his intellectual depth and capacity to deliver on the new assignment.

He said, “The office of the Secretary to the State Government demands thoroughness, discipline, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“Your duty includes representing the state government. You need to represent us in a manner that brings honour to the state. What is important to this administration is to ensure that the good works we started, and those we inherited, are concluded in a way that brings progress and development to our dear state.”

Turning to the new Chief of Staff, the governor explained that he is expected to ensure smooth administrative coordination, manage official engagements effectively, and safeguard the image of Government House. Fubara underscored the sensitive and personal nature of the role, emphasising that the position operates strictly under the authority of the governor.

He added, “Let me make it very clear: your duty is to handle administrative duties and image-making roles efficiently, liaising with anyone coming for any official assignment. If you involve yourself in nocturnal meetings or similar activities, I will sack you. I am very serious. What matters to me is the peace, progress, and prosperity of this state. I will not compromise on that.”

Fubara also cautioned that any action capable of bringing the government or his office into disrepute would attract appropriate sanctions.

While congratulating the new appointees, he expressed optimism that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.

He called on all public officials to work together in unity, noting that collective success is stronger and more enduring than individual achievement.

Addressing the Permanent Secretaries present at the ceremony, Fubara directed those who have reached retirement age to begin preparing their handover notes without delay.

He explained that the notice was not intended to intimidate anyone but to prepare them for the inevitability of exiting the service and to ensure an orderly transition.

He further warned against any attempt at financial misconduct or last-minute irregularities, stressing that he was closely monitoring the system to ensure strict enforcement of accountability rules.

