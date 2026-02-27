Dr. Chidi Anthony hails new IGP, Olatunji Disu, sees Beacon of Hope for Nigeria

The National President of the Christian Police Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN), Bishop Chidi Anthony, has extended warm congratulations to Olatunji Disu on his appointment as the new acting Inspector-General of Police.

In a statement, Bishop Anthony expressed his confidence in the new IGP’s ability to lead the Nigeria Police Force to greater heights, saying, “We believe that Nigeria will prevail under your committed leadership.”

He prayed that God would grant the new IGP wisdom, courage, and strength to tackle the challenges facing the nation, emphasizing the importance of integrity, fairness, and justice in policing.

“Your leadership is a beacon of hope for a better tomorrow,” Bishop Anthony said, urging the new IGP to remain focused on his vision for a safer Nigeria.

The CPFN president also called on all police officers and men to support the new IGP, saying, “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of Nigerians.”

In his message, Dr. Chidi Anthony, General Overseer of Kings In Christ Power Ministries and president of Pentecostal Ministers Forum, advised the new IGP to prioritize community policing, engage with local communities, and address the root causes of insecurity in the country.

“We urge you to be bold, courageous, and unwavering in your commitment to serving the nation,” Dr. Anthony said. “Remember that your leadership is not just about enforcing laws, but about serving humanity and promoting peace.”

Dr. Anthony also conveyed a message of hope to Nigerians, saying, “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history, but we are not without hope. With leaders like IGP Olatunji Disu at the helm, we are confident that Nigeria will overcome its challenges and emerge stronger.”

The Christian community and the CPFN look forward to working with the new IGP to promote peace, security, and nation-building in Nigeria.

Message of Hope to Nigerians:

Fellow Nigerians, we are reminded that our nation is greater than any challenge we face. Let us unite in support of our new IGP and the Nigeria Police Force as they work tirelessly to ensure our safety and security.

Let us pray for our leaders, that they may be guided by wisdom, integrity, and a commitment to serving the people.

Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come. Nigeria, we are counting on you, IGP Disu!.

