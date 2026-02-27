26.6 C
Lagos
February 27, 2026
Trending now

Why popular Anambra native doctor bagged eleven months sentence

Court to rule on ex-Niger Governor’s bid to quash N1.5bn fraud charges

TotalEnergies hands over OLO host community trust to Aradel

AGE 2026: 11 thousand delegates converge in Lagos for prominence, job creation

2027: Fresh breath in Lagos as PDP gets new Exco

Africa gaming operators to blacklist members flouting regulations

2027: We’ll resist attempt by APC to destroy our party- Bode George

Ohanaeze condemns attack on Peter Obi, Odigie-Oyegun

Alleged terrorism: Court grants Malami, son N200m bail

Oborevwori, Olu hail compassionate Oluremi Tinubu at grand homecoming

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Court to rule on ex-Niger Governor’s bid to quash N1.5bn fraud charges

by Peter Anayo01

 

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

 

The Federal High Court in Lagos will on May 8, 2026, determine whether a former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and his co-defendant, Umar Muhammed Nasko, have a case to answer in the alleged N1.5 billion ecological fund fraud trial instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Yeliam Bogoro fixed the date on Thursday after parties adopted their final written addresses on the no-case submissions filed by the defendants.

Aliyu is being prosecuted alongside Nasko, a former Commissioner for Environment, Parks, Gardens and Forest Resources in Niger State, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and the alleged conversion of ecological funds amounting to N1,509,791,200.

At the resumed hearing, prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdallah, informed the court that the EFCC had filed its response to the defendants’ no-case submissions on February 5, 2026.

He reminded the court that the defendants were arraigned on April 28, 2017, and that the prosecution had since closed its case after calling 11 witnesses and tendering several documentary exhibits.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, both defendants filed no-case submissions, arguing that the evidence led by the anti-graft agency was insufficient to warrant them entering a defence.

Counsel to Aliyu, Y. Kalamu, adopted his client’s written no-case submission dated December 18, 2025, urging the court to discharge and acquit him.

Similarly, Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, counsel to Nasko, adopted the second defendant’s no-case submission filed on November 23, 2025, and prayed the court to dismiss the charges.

In response, the prosecution urged the court to reject the applications, insisting that it had established a prima facie case against the defendants that required them to open their defence.

Justice Bogoro subsequently adjourned the matter to May 8, 2026, for ruling.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Troops arrest Bello Turji’s female ammunition courier in Zamfara

Peter Anayo

FG to close Independence Bridge in Lagos until May

Peter Anayo

Truck rams into another truck, 2 motorcyclists at Mile 2, Okada rider dies

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO