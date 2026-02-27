Court to rule on ex-Niger Governor’s bid to quash N1.5bn fraud charges

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Lagos will on May 8, 2026, determine whether a former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and his co-defendant, Umar Muhammed Nasko, have a case to answer in the alleged N1.5 billion ecological fund fraud trial instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Yeliam Bogoro fixed the date on Thursday after parties adopted their final written addresses on the no-case submissions filed by the defendants.

Aliyu is being prosecuted alongside Nasko, a former Commissioner for Environment, Parks, Gardens and Forest Resources in Niger State, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and the alleged conversion of ecological funds amounting to N1,509,791,200.

At the resumed hearing, prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdallah, informed the court that the EFCC had filed its response to the defendants’ no-case submissions on February 5, 2026.

He reminded the court that the defendants were arraigned on April 28, 2017, and that the prosecution had since closed its case after calling 11 witnesses and tendering several documentary exhibits.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, both defendants filed no-case submissions, arguing that the evidence led by the anti-graft agency was insufficient to warrant them entering a defence.

Counsel to Aliyu, Y. Kalamu, adopted his client’s written no-case submission dated December 18, 2025, urging the court to discharge and acquit him.

Similarly, Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, counsel to Nasko, adopted the second defendant’s no-case submission filed on November 23, 2025, and prayed the court to dismiss the charges.

In response, the prosecution urged the court to reject the applications, insisting that it had established a prima facie case against the defendants that required them to open their defence.

Justice Bogoro subsequently adjourned the matter to May 8, 2026, for ruling.