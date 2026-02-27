Court Hears how 200 armed men stormed Yelwata

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

A prosecution witness on Thursday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that some disgruntled Fulani chiefs allegedly sponsored and armed over 200 men with AK-47 rifles to execute the June 13, 2025 attack on Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The witness, Moses Paul, a team leader with the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, made the disclosure while testifying in the ongoing trial of nine suspects charged with terrorism-related offences over the deadly assault.

The attack on Yelwata reportedly left more than 200 people dead and properties worth millions of naira destroyed, deepening security concerns in parts of Benue State.

The nine defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to a 57-count amended charge bordering on terrorism when they were arraigned on February 3, 2026, before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In count one of the charges, the prosecution alleged that the defendants knowingly participated in meetings held between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, where plans were hatched to attack Yelwata.

The charge further stated that the assault resulted in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the death of about 150 persons, contrary to Section 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, Paul told the court that intelligence gathered during investigations indicated that the attackers were commissioned and funded by certain Fulani chiefs who allegedly convened meetings and pooled resources to finance the operation.

According to him, he was in Apa, Benue State, when he received a distress call on the day of the incident and was immediately detailed to investigate the case.

“Upon arriving in Yelwata, our team commenced investigations, which led to the arrest of the defendants in Kadarko, Ageregu and parts of Nasarawa State,” he testified.

Paul identified the first defendant as Haruna Abdullahi, who he said was apprehended in Ageregu, Nasarawa State.

During interrogation, Abdullahi allegedly confessed to attending meetings involving Fulani chiefs in Nasarawa.

The witness said the meetings were convened to deliberate on what was described as alleged unfair treatment of Fulani communities in Benue and Nasarawa States, including claims of cattle killings and attacks on their kinsmen.

He further told the court that funds were allegedly mobilised at the meetings and armed men recruited to carry out the attack.

The initial target, according to the prosecution witness, was the Daudu community, but the attackers allegedly diverted to Yelwata after encountering resistance.

Meanwhile, the court earlier declined an application filed by counsel to the first defendant, Ibrahim Angulu, challenging the jurisdiction of the court and seeking bail.

Although the defence informed the court that Angulu had reportedly suffered a stroke while in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service,

Justice Abdulmalik refused the application and ordered that the trial proceed.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to February 27 for the continuation of the examination of the first prosecution witness.

