COAS describes Army aviation expansion as game-changer in countering security threats

.As U.S hails NAF over AH-1Z readiness, deepens defence ties

‎

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has reaffirmed that Army Aviation expansion is a critical pillar in Nigeria’s modernisation drive to enhance personnel security capabilities.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, on Thursday in Abuja.

Shaibu made this assertion during a strategic visit by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwa, to Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday.

He stressed that sustained policy support and predictable resource allocation are essential to maximizing the operational impact of air power.

The COAS emphasised that maintaining operational superiority in today’s complex threat environment demands seamless integration of advanced aviation platforms and unmanned aerial systems with responsive administrative frameworks.

He highlighted the ongoing expansion of Army Aviation capabilities and enhancement of Unmanned Aerial Systems as vital enablers that significantly improve response times, precision engagement and situational awareness across multiple theatres of operation.

According to him, these capabilities are redefining battlefield dynamics and strengthening the ability of the Nigerian Army to project power, dominate operational space and protect civil populace.

Lieutenant General Shaibu further noted that the success of these modernization efforts depends largely on sustainable funding structures, efficient procurement processes and robust logistical support.

He stressed that predictable resource flows will ensure continuity, operational effectiveness and long-term dominance, enabling the Army Aviation component to fully deliver on its strategic mandate in support of ground operations.

The COAS also drew attention to the growing infrastructural and logistical demands arising from increased personnel strength approved by President Bola Tinubu.

With thousands of recruits currently in training, he advocated deliberate investment in barracks construction and facility upgrades to guarantee adequate accommodation, enhanced welfare and improved living standards

He described this as essential to morale, cohesion and operational effectiveness.

In his remarks, Pheelangwa described the visit as a strategic engagement to deepen collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Army.

The permanent secretary reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to strengthening administrative synergy, eliminating procedural bottlenecks and prioritizing resource governance and policy implementation in support of the Army’s aviation expansion

It is also to enhance broader modernization agenda, to ensure sustained operational superiority and national security. (NAN)

‎.As U.S hails NAF over AH-1Z readiness, deepens defence ties

‎Similarly, the United States Government has applauded the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its extensive preparations ahead of the delivery of AH-1Z helicopters.

‎

‎The commendation came during a three-day strategic meeting between a US delegation from PMA-276, led by Robert Galan, and top NAF officials at the Air Force Headquarters in Abuja.

‎

‎In a statement signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, the Air Force disclosed that the discussions focused on a comprehensive Programme and Support Plan aimed at ensuring seamless aircraft integration and long-term operational sustainability.

‎

‎Representing the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Kelvin Aneke, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdullahi assured the delegation that the Service had aligned all operational, technical, and logistics frameworks for immediate deployment once the helicopters are delivered.

‎

‎The US delegation reportedly expressed satisfaction with the readiness of designated facilities prepared to domicile the aircraft.

‎

‎The engagement underscores growing Nigeria–United States defence cooperation anchored on shared security priorities and institutional collaboration.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2